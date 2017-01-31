Ben Affleck Will Not Helm ‘The Batman’ Solo Movie – Steps Down As Director

The DC Extended Universe has dealt with its fair share of troubles and criticism, but fans have put their faith in Ben Affleck and others to make it right. Well, now, they’re going to have to rely on someone else as the man lovingly known as “Batfleck” has a little less power now. After constant problems with the script and other films connected to it, Affleck has now stepped down as director of The Batman.

Variety is reporting that the decision was actually made by Affleck and it was his choice to step down as director of The Batman. Obviously, he will stay on to star in the film as the lead character and he’s also going to remain the producer as well.

This decision was ultimately that of Ben Affleck, but he wasn’t the only person who thought this would be for the best of the film. Warner Bros. discussed it with the longtime actor, writer, and director to figure out what needed to be done, and Affleck realized this was what needed to be done for the sake of The Batman solo movie.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

Some believe this decision came about due to the box office failure of the Affleck-directed film Live By Night which has brought in less than $19 million worldwide. Variety reports that fact has nothing to with the decision to change directors on The Batman.

For now, there is no one particularly in mind to be the new director, but Warner Bros. does have a list with a few names on it. One of those that the studio has in mind is Matt Reeves who directed War for the Planet of the Apes. They are in “full support” of Affleck’s decision and will continue working with him to “bring a standalone Batman picture to life.”

It was back in December that Screen Rant reported that Affleck began talking about the script for The Batman and said, “we still have to get a screenplay and get it together.” He did say he still planned on writing it with Geoff Johns, but they want to make sure it is done right.

The first time that Affleck appeared as the famous DC Comics hero was in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. That movie is spawning off into solo films for all members of the Justice League which will see part one of two released in theaters on Nov. 17 of this year.

Some of the other DCEU movies have had issues as well with scripts, casting, and directors, but they are all still on track to hit theaters over the next few years.

Ben Affleck will still have a say in the creative process of The Batman, but he simply won’t be the one calling the shots. Warner Bros. and Affleck agree that someone else needs to be behind the camera as director while he focuses on playing the role of the Caped Crusader. It will be very interesting to see who Warner Bros. brings in to helm the film, but fans around the world are seriously just hoping that it isn’t Zack Snyder.

[Featured Image by Warner Bros. Pictures]