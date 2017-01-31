‘Days Of Our Lives’: Nicole Finally Sees Deimos’ Dark Side On ‘DOOL’ [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives fans are hoping that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) can get her baby. However, things don’t look so good now that Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) has decided to get a lawyer. There is also the issue of Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry), who just seems to be making things worse instead of better. The latest reports state that Nicole will finally see what kind of man Deimos is. Will it prompt her to dump him so she can get baby Holly back?

Deimos and Nicole’s relationship on Days Of Our Lives was rocky from the start. Even though the couple had chemistry and Nicole felt drawn to him, she was also concerned about his need for revenge. For a little while, it seemed as if he was on the path to becoming a decent man. However, in recent episodes, Deimos is clearly back to his old ways. Interestingly enough, it seems to have happened right after Nicole agreed to marry him.

One of the reasons why Chloe is keeping baby Holly away from Nicole on Days Of Our Lives is because of Deimos. She believes he is an evil and dangerous man. Hearing him threaten Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) life certainly didn’t help matters, either. Chloe told Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) that as long as Deimos and Nicole were together, she would fight to keep custody of Holly. If this is the case, then many fans are wondering why Nicole just doesn’t break things off with her fiance.

On Monday’s episode of Days Of Our Lives, Chloe told Nicole another reason she is fighting for custody. She doesn’t believe that Nicole can be a responsible parent. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Eric Martsolf, who plays Brady Black on DOOL, explained what is going through Chloe’s head. With the attempted murder charge and Nicole stabbing someone, Chloe feels that Nicole is unstable. The actor told Soap Opera Digest that Deimos Kiriakis is not the only reason Chloe is trying to keep Nicole’s baby.

“In Chloe’s eyes, Nicole is a criminal. She’s unstable and a flight risk, and all of these things that, in Chloe’s mind, a mother shouldn’t be.”

As for when Nicole will figure out that Deimos is not the charming man she thinks he is, that time might be coming soon. According to DOOL spoilers from Soap Central, Nicole will have her suspicions about her fiance. The report specifically states that Nicole will become scared. It also reveals that Deimos becomes angrier at Chloe for not giving Nicole her baby. He is determined to do whatever it takes to reunite Nicole and Holly.

Not only does Deimos kidnap Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), but targets Dario (Jordi Vilasuso). He does something that causes Dario’s life to “hang in the balance.” Concerned about losing his son, Eduardo (A Martinez) gets comfort from Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Chad, Gabi, and Dario are not Deimos’ only targets, either. He also poisons Andre DiMera, which causes Chad to fire back.

Deimos Kiriakis has been warned not to start a war in Salem. Sonny (Freddie Smith) has tried to reason with him, but all Deimos cares about is revenge and getting the Orwell device. Will any innocent victims be caught in the crossfire?

What do you think is going to happen with Deimos and Nicole on Days Of Our Lives? Will his actions make Nicole Walker see her fiance for the man he really is?

