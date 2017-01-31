Kourtney Kardashian Wants You To Know How Good She Looks In Daisy Dukes

Kourtney Kardashian in Daisy Dukes is too much to bear. The eldest daughter of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family reminded the world that — like wine — sexy gets better with age. News about Kourtney’s short shorts is blowing up her Instagram and Snapchat.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family are on vacay in Costa Rica and are taking Central America by storm, according to Daily Mail.

Like her famous sister, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney has an eye for fly fashion. With Kim’s hiatus after the Paris robbery, someone among the Kardashians had to continue the curve wars.

???? A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:30am PST

Kim is back and slapped social media in the face with pics of her bodacious rear, to her fans’ delight; many say the mom of two hasn’t lost a step. Still, Kourtney in Daisy Dukes is nothing to play with.

Kourtney proudly posed for the camera in a pair of high-waist cut-off denim Daisies that were snipped on the side and spit on the hemline.

How low?

From the pic, the Dukes look low enough to tease her bottom and show off her toned and tanned legs. She paired the shorts with a black and white bikini top that was tied in bow at the front. Kardashian concealed her eyes behind a playful black hat as she sat in a comfy outdoor chair.

Kourtney Kardashian appears in another Snapchat pic on a hammock, this time without the hat and no shoes. She looked like she was ready to get her sway on.

Kourtney is comfortable in a bikini, bright prints, fur, leather, Daisy Dukes — and even nothing at all. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kourt posted in a smoking-hot pic of her on SnapChat — totally nude. Yep, Kardashian only had on hair and skin in the rearview shot with water and shadows concealing her derriere.

How does Kourtney Kardashian make the most of a Costa Rican vacay? By going skinny-dipping, of course. https://t.co/IDoOOoT9b5 pic.twitter.com/fKLtn8bxRc — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) January 30, 2017

“After the mother of three shared a couple of photos of herself in a skimpy bra top and baggy pants on Instagram, a Hollywood Life report on January 30 wondered if she had shared her nude Snapchat in an effort to lure Bieber or Disick, both of whom she’s been linked to in recent weeks.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber have been subjects of “hooking up” rumors for a time now, dating back to when Kort and Scott were on the rocks, big time. Some say the mom of three was using Biebs as a decoy to throw shade at the father of her children who reportedly put his relationship with Kourtney under strain over his party lifestyle.

Island ting. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:33am PST

You can always count on the Kardashian family to make you realize how underwhelming your wardrobe is, even when you bring your A-games. Kourtney even teases fans with another snap in a crimson bathing suit. In the image, she appears to be sitting “awkwardly” while getting all dolled up for the camera. A member of her glam hit squad is seen in the background, according to sources.

???? | Photo of Kylie on Kourtney Kardashian's Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/KqyL1ViYK0 — Kylie Jenner Snaps (@kyliesnapschats) January 29, 2017

Later, Kourtney joined the rest of the clan for some adventure time. Nearly the entire Kardashian-Jenner crew appeared in images where they all wore helmets for a “thrill ride.” Noticeably absent from the core group were Kendall Jenner, Scott, Saint and Kanye West, Blac Chyna, Rob and their daughter Dream. Perhaps, they were having a lazy day by the pool or not interested in taking to the skies in a helicopter.

All in all, the KUWTK family appeared to be having the times of their lives. Still, Kourtney Kardashian, who fans say her 36 years represents the new 21, was the talk of the seaside vacation.

What do you think about Kourtney’s Daisy Duke shorts? Were you just a little bit jealous? Go on, we’re all among friends here (wink, wink).

[Featured Image by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Images]