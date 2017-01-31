WWE Rumors: Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, And Seth Rollins Lead ‘Royal Rumble’ 2018 Favorites To Win Next Match

In the latest WWE rumors, the Royal Rumble 2017 match just wrapped up Sunday night and there’s already some speculation going about who will win next year’s edition of the 30-man match. Several stars who were in last night’s big pay-per-view match that came up short are amongst the odds on favorite to win the 2018 edition of the Royal Rumble match. Could the next big winner be Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, or Seth Rollins? Here’s a look at the latest odds to win the Royal Rumble 2018 and potential speculation.

On Sunday night, the Royal Rumble 2017 betting odds for the past week proved accurate as the odds on favorite, Randy Orton eliminated Roman Reigns to win the match. Reigns was never announced as a participant due to being in a championship match earlier on the card, but he entered at the No. 30 spot as a bit of a surprise. Other competitors who were part of the final four included Chris Jericho and Bray Wyatt, while Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Undertaker were amongst the final five entrants in the match. With Orton’s victory last night he is now a two-time winner of the match and gets to headline WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

As the latest match is still being processed by fans, WWE Leaks is reporting there are already sportsbooks with Royal Rumble 2018 odds for various wrestling and non-wrestling stars to win the 30-man match. Among them are current UFC stars Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey (250 to 1), as well as Donald Trump (500 to 1). Batista and CM Punk are on the list as 50 to 1 favorites, with Vince McMahon even a part of the list with odds of 250 to 1 to win the next edition of the match. As it stands, these don’t seem like the best choices for early picks, but anything’s possible.

In terms of the favorites to win the next Royal Rumble, big man Braun Strowman and last night’s runner-up, Roman Reigns, are the frontrunners. Strowman and Reigns currently have odds of 3 to 1 to win the match as decided by traders at the Kambi betting odds market. They’re followed by Finn Balor and Seth Rollins who are each 5 to 1 favorites, with Brock Lesnar and Samoa Joe each listed as 8 to 1 favorites.

As fans saw recently, Rollins was cost a spot in this year’s Royal Rumble due to Triple H’s distraction, which led to Rollins going after Triple H. Rollins didn’t participate in the 2016 edition of the match due to injury, so it seems like he could be a good early pick to win the next one.

Below is a look the first 20 WWE superstars on the early odds to win the next Rumble match.

Royal Rumble 2018 Odds (via Kambi)

Braun Strowman 3/1

Roman Reigns 3/1

Finn Balor 5/1

Seth Rollins 5/1

Brock Lesnar 8/1

Samoa Joe 8/1

AJ Styles 10/1

Baron Corbin 10/1

Big Cass 10/1

John Cena 10/1

Kevin Owens 10/1

Shinsuke Nakamura 10/1

Bray Wyatt 15/1

The Miz 15/1

Big E 17/1

Cesaro 17/1

Dean Ambrose 17/1

Dolph Ziggler 17/1

Rusev 17/1

The Undertaker 20/1

Triple H 20/1

It’s important to mention that several wrestling stars were listed amongst favorites for the latest Royal Rumble who never entered the match last night. Both Finn Balor and Samoa Joe had been near the top of the betting odds in the weeks leading up to the Royal Rumble, but neither star participated in the match. Balor has still been undergoing some work to get back to the ring after his shoulder injury while it appears Joe may make a main roster debut at another time. With that said, either of these guys would make an excellent choice to win the next 30-man match.

Next year’s edition of the pay-per-view will be held on Sunday, January 28, 2018 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As of this report, it’s tough to pick an early winner as the road to WrestleMania 33 is just getting started. However, it’s unlikely WWE will go with Randy Orton winning it a second-straight time.

On the 2018 odds, Orton is a 25 to 1 longshot tied with superstars Chris Jericho, Bobby Roode, Sami Zayn, and Sheamus. Still, one thing to note is that around this time last year, Orton was a 40 to 1 favorite to win the 2017 Royal Rumble and his odds shortened quite a bit in the week leading up to the event. Now he’s going on to headline WrestleMania.

Wrestling fans, if you had to choose the Royal Rumble 2018 winner now, who would your pick be to win the 30-man match and headline WrestleMania 34?

