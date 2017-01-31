‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers For Episode 6: Nick Viall Faces A Tear-Filled Group Date, Difficult Choices, And Heartbreaking Stories

Viewers were left hanging once again Monday night on ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season as Nick Viall’s journey to find love was cut off prior to the rose ceremony again. Episode 6 is set to air on Monday, February 6, and fans are anxious for spoilers detailing what will happen next.

Corinne Olympios and Taylor Nolan were tapped to go on a two-on-one date with Nick Viall and this one was tense after all of the drama that had already transpired between the two women. Many of the other bachelorettes would have been thrilled to see Corinne eliminated, but Nick wasn’t ready to say goodbye quite yet and she’s sticking around with another rose as Taylor heads home.

Gossip guru Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers detail that Taylor does come back and confront Viall over his decision to eliminate her over Olympios, but he doesn’t change his mind at all. Teasers indicate that there will be no cocktail party after the intense two-on-one date, but at the rose ceremony Josephine Tutman, Alexis Waters, and Jaimi King will be eliminated.

The remaining nine women will head to the Virgin Islands with Nick and TV Guide reveals that one bachelorette will open up to Viall about the difficulties she’s endured in her life. The Bachelor spoilers via Reality Steve note that this one-on-one date refers to Kristina Schulman, who was adopted from Russia as a young child. Nick and Kristina will visit the Annaberg Ruins and she is said to receive a rose.

The group date during this next show involves six ladies and a volleyball competition. The Bachelor spoilers tease that something goes wrong on this outing and it seems that this tease likely references the fact that the team that lost the volleyball competition got so upset when they were supposed to head back to the hotel that the winning team had to share Viall at the after party as he kept all of the girls there for the evening part. The two teams are said to be Raven Gates, Corinne, and Rachel Lindsay on the winning team and Vanessa Grimaldi, Danielle Maltby, and Jasmine Goode.

During the after party, Viall decides to eliminate Jasmine and she stirs up some drama by telling him that she had slept with some buddy of his in the past. It seems she throws this out as an attempt to get back at Nick and make him feel lousy, but it doesn’t sound as if this has any real impact on the evening.

There’s a bit of a shocker ahead in the Virgin Islands as Bachelor spoilers detail that there is another two-on-one on the way. Is it possible for this one to top the outing with Taylor and Corinne? Reality Steve’s teasers indicate that Whitney Fransway and Danielle Lombard head off on this outing where they go on a helicopter with Viall to a private island. As the date plays out Nick reportedly eliminates Whitney, leaving Danielle to feel pretty confident. However, when Lombard admits that she’s falling in love, Nick ends up eliminating her as well.

Episode 6 may end right about there, but Reality Steve’s spoilers do reveal what will happen next. Nick talks to the remaining six women after this intense two-on-one and he’ll start crying and worrying that he may not be successful in finding love. Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers indicate that shortly after that, Corinne will sneak into Nick’s room to try to spend some private time with him. Will Viall cross a line with Olympios like what happened between him and Kaitlyn Bristowe during her Bachelorette season? It seems that he’ll put a stop to things before they go too far in this case, which will surely come as a disappointment to the Season 21 villain.

There reportedly is no rose ceremony in the Virgin Islands since there was nobody more to eliminate, and Nick and his final six women will head to the Bahamas for Episode 7. There are plenty of rumors floating around about Viall’s final rose pick and the current status of that relationship and viewers are dying to see how this all plays out. Tune into ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season when Episode 6 airs on Monday, February 6 to see how wild things get for Nick Viall and his remaining women.

[Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]