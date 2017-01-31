SAG Awards 2017: See The Full List Of Screen Actors Guild Awards Winners

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, 13 awards for acting in film and television were presented to those who have given their best performances; sometimes it’s individual performances, while others are awarded for collaborations, and now we have the complete list of 2017 SAG Awards winners.
Denzel Washington took home the award for outstanding performance by an actor in a leading role for his role in Fences, while Emma Stone took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for her part in La La Land. Mahershala Ali won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight, and Viola Davis received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Fences.
See the full list of SAG Awards winners below (winners are bold and marked with an asterisk (*))
Motion Picture Awards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
*Denzel Washington, Fences
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train
Natalie Portman, Jackie
*Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
*Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
*Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Captain America: Civil War
Doctor Strange
*Hacksaw Ridge
Jason Bourne
Nocturnal Animals
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
*Stranger Things
Westworld
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Modern Family
*Orange Is the New Black
Veep
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
*John Lithgow, The Crown
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
*Claire Foy, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
*William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
*Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
*WINNER: Bryan Cranston, All the Way
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill
*Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
*Game of Thrones
Marvel’s Daredevil
Marvel’s Luke Cage
The Walking Dead
Westworld
53rd Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
Lily Tomlin
[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]