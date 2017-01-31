SAG Awards 2017: See The Full List Of Screen Actors Guild Awards Winners

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held on Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. During the ceremony, 13 awards for acting in film and television were presented to those who have given their best performances; sometimes it’s individual performances, while others are awarded for collaborations, and now we have the complete list of 2017 SAG Awards winners.

Denzel Washington took home the award for outstanding performance by an actor in a leading role for his role in Fences, while Emma Stone took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for her part in La La Land. Mahershala Ali won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight, and Viola Davis received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Fences.

See the full list of SAG Awards winners below (winners are bold and marked with an asterisk (*))

Motion Picture Awards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

*Denzel Washington, Fences

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Amy Adams, Arrival

Emily Blunt, The Girl on the Train

Natalie Portman, Jackie

*Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

*Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

*Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Captain America: Civil War

Doctor Strange

*Hacksaw Ridge

Jason Bourne

Nocturnal Animals

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

*Stranger Things

Westworld

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Modern Family

*Orange Is the New Black

Veep

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

*John Lithgow, The Crown

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

*Claire Foy, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

*William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

*Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

*WINNER: Bryan Cranston, All the Way

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Bryce Dallas Howard, Black Mirror

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Audra McDonald, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill

*Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

*Game of Thrones

Marvel’s Daredevil

Marvel’s Luke Cage

The Walking Dead

Westworld

53rd Annual SAG Life Achievement Award

Lily Tomlin

