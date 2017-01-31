Olivia Holt In Marvel’s ‘Cloak And Dagger’, Disney Actress Cast Alongside Aubrey Joseph As Leads

Olivia Holt is joining Marvel in its new upcoming television series Cloak and Dagger. Holt rose to fame as a Disney star, appearing in the company’s kids television channel shows’ series Kickin’ It and I Didn’t Do It as well as its original movie Girl vs. Monster. She is also a singer who released her debut EP Olivia in June 2016.

Joining Olivia Holt will be Aubrey Joseph, who most recently played as Dwight Gooden Stone in the television mini-series The Night Of.

The studio shared the following synopsis for the show, as Deadline first reported:

Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger follows the interracial romance between Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph), two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers while falling in love. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart — but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging.

Marvel also shared short profiles on their website for both title characters played by Holt and Joseph, first Olivia Holt’s character, then Aubrey Joseph’s.

Once a privileged little girl, Tandy Bowen watched as her family was destroyed by a disastrous storm that uprooted her life. Now in her late teens, an unexpected encounter with a boy named Tyrone sparks a life changing event. Young Tyrone Johnson wanted nothing more than to prove he was fearless. But when everything he held close was taken away, life taught Tyrone to be afraid. Now older and more sheltered, Tyrone closes himself off. But when he meets a girl named Tandy his life changes forever.

“The characters of Tandy and Tyrone have always stood out to me ever since I first met them in the pages of Marvel comics when I was a boy,” said executive producer and showrunner Joe Pokaski. “When Olivia and Aubrey read for the roles, these characters leapt off the page. We’re so excited to see what these talented young actors bring to the Marvel Universe.”

“Marvel is delighted to have found our Cloak & Dagger,” added Jeph Loeb, the head of Marvel Television and Executive Producer of its shows. “Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph encompass the true essence of the characters and we are excited for the audience to see them in these roles.”

Olivia Holt’s character is caucasian with bright blonde hair and creates weapon constructs with bright lights. Aubrey Joseph’s character is African-American and uses darkness as his tool.

There were rumors floating around last week that others were the top choices to play the characters. Before this rumor could catch too much fire, Marvel wanted to get ahead of that and prevent it from growing by making the announcement of casting Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph.

It seems appropriate to have a Disney star such as Olivia Holt to be the female lead. Taking into consideration that the two characters will be in their young teen years and that they show will feature on a television channel aimed at a younger audience, Olivia Holt’s lovable personality and charm helped lead to her casting. Cloak and Dagger will likely not have the grittiness of the Netflix Marvel series, and it will likely have a much lighter tone compared to Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. with the 10 p.m. ET start.

You can see Olivia Holt in Cloak and Dagger on Freeform in Winter 2018.

