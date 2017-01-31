Kim Kardashian In Heels Balancing Kids On Hips And Khloe Shows Off ‘Juicy’ Butt At Airport As Family Head Home After Vacation In Costa Rica

Kim Kardashian performed a balancing act in a pair of high heels as she held both of her young children on her hips upon arrival to the airport in Costa Rica. Khloe showed off her Juicy behind as the family boarded the plane home after their short vacation.

Kim Kardashian carried both North, 3, and Saint, 1, on her hips as the Kardashian and Jenner clan arrived at the airport in Costa Rica. The Kardashian/Jenner clan headed home via private plane after a quick family getaway.

Island Vibes ???????????? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 29, 2017 at 1:55pm PST

According to Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian arrived at the airport in a plunging tank top and a pair of Vetements X Juicy Couture black velour track pants, as well as some furry white slippers.

Khloe showed off her butt in Kim’s Snapchat video, which featured North grabbing her aunt’s bottom.

Khloe Kardashian’s pants cost a remarkable $1,140. They have a high-rise silhouette with the crystal-embellished logo on the back.

Kim Kardashian dressed casually for the family’s trip back to Los Angeles. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a t-shirt and sweatpants but kept it Kardashian with a pair of ankle boot heels.

North West wore a no-sleeve burgundy velvet dress, while Saint West was dressed in a long sleeve white shirt and black and white striped Adidas track pants with matching shoes.

RELATED POST BY THE INQUISITR

Justin Bieber, Drake, And Kanye West To Boycott The Grammys: Why Are The Musicians Skipping The Award Ceremony?

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Breasts In Sheer Dress But Covers Face With Hat On Vacation In Costa Rica

Kardashians Jet Off To Costa Rica: Kim And Kourtney Leave Kanye West And Scott Disick Behind, Here’s Why

Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down Over Tristan Thompson’s Secret Son, Insiders Claim

Kim Kardashian Apparently ‘Not Having Sex With Kanye Right Now,’ Sources Say She’s Holding Out

Kourtney Kardashian wore her Sony camera around her neck and carried one-year-old Reign on her hip. The toddler sported a trendy man bun and Kourtney carried a mini black and red Louis Vuitton backpack.

???? A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 30, 2017 at 6:13pm PST

Kylie Jenner played mom to her boyfriend Tyga and Blac Chyna’s son King Cairo as she carried him on her hip to the airport dressed down in black sweatpants and a white crop top t-shirt. Tyga followed closely behind in a similar getup, wearing black sweatpants and a white t-shirt.

The Kardashians seemed to have had a luxurious vacation in Costa Rica, staying in a glamorous private villa. The Kardashians and Jenners enjoyed two private swimming pools, a spa, and cinema room. It was reported that the family took part in lots of activities like zip-lining, wine tasting, helicopter rides, and snorkeling, according to Aol.

This is Kim Kardashian’s first personal vacation following a reclusive period after being robbed at gunpoint in Paris back in October.

Prior to Costa Rica, Kim Kardashian traveled with her makeup artist and Kourtney’s boyfriend Scott Disick to Dubai for a makeup seminar.

The reality star family documented the majority of their vacation on Snapchat.

Yesssss #ponytail ❤️❤️❤️ (last night) #kyliejenner A photo posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 30, 2017 at 9:30am PST

The Kardashians reportedly shot for Season 13 of their hit reality series on E! Keeping Up With TheKardashians.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain / Staff / Getty Images]