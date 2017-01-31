‘WWE SmackDown LIVE’ Preview: Will ‘WrestleMania 33’ Be Headlined By John Cena And Randy Orton?

Arguably the biggest surprise of Royal Rumble 2017 was the fact that Randy Orton won the main event, setting up a potential WrestleMania 33 main event title match against John Cena. Of course, there is no guarantee that Cena will still be the WWE Champion at WrestleMania, as AJ Styles is owed an obligatory rematch — not to mention the fact that John Cena must defend the title in two weeks against five men at Elimination Chamber 2017. On this week’s WWE SmackDown LIVE, who else will be added to February’s Elimination Chamber Match? And will any other title represented on the blue brand be defended in the steel structure?

On the Royal Rumble 2017 Kickoff, Naomi got the win for her team in the Six-Woman Tag Team Match by pinning SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Will Naomi’s recent success earn her a singles match against Bliss at Elimination Chamber? Or will the blue brand continue to break new ground with their Women’s Division by hosting the first-ever Women’s Elimination Chamber Match?

Failing to win the Royal Rumble Match after a valiant effort, will WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose be defending the company’s most prestigious mid-card title at Elimination Chamber 2017, or will he be one of the men challenging John Cena for the WWE Championship?

Finally, Neville continues to dominate the WWE’s Cruiserweight Division, having defeated Rich Swann for the Cruiserweight Championship at Royal Rumble 2017. Will Rich Swann demand a rematch on this week’s 205 Live?

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Updated WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Card

John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD — WWE ChampionshipElimination Chamber Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi vs. Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James vs. Nikki Bella vs. Natalya — SmackDown Women’s Championship Elimination Chamber Match (unconfirmed)

American Alpha (c) vs. TBD — SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match (unconfirmed)

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. TBD — WWE Intercontinental Championship Match (unconfirmed)

As of Monday evening, the only match confirmed for WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 is the extravagant cage match of the same name, where John Cena will defend the WWE Championship against five other men. Elimination Chamber will air live on Sunday, February 12, from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Elimination Chamber preview page.

Where To Watch WWE

The WWE Royal Rumble 2017 and Royal Rumble 2017 Kickoff can be streamed on-demand via the WWE Network. WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 will air live on the WWE Network on Sunday, February 12.

The show 205 Live, featuring the best of WWE’s Cruiserweight Division (but technically a part of the Monday Night Raw brand), airs weekly on the WWE Network at 10/9c on Tuesday nights, immediately following SmackDown. Replays of WWE 205 Live are available to stream as soon as the show airs.

WWE SmackDown LIVE airs Tuesdays on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE SmackDown aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a replay of SmackDown LIVE is available to stream on-demand Wednesdays via Hulu. WWE Talking Smack begins at 10:45/9:45c on the WWE Network and is immediately made available to stream on-demand.

[Featured Image by WWE]