Madonna Denies Widespread Rumors Of Impending New Malawian Adoption

Last week, it was widely reported that Madonna was considering adding more children to her family via adoption from Malawi. In fact, as USA Today reported, the story of the new Madonna adoption was so widely substantiated that a Malawian government spokesperson reportedly confirmed that Madonna was in the process of bringing home two more orphans from the impoverished African nation.

Mlenga Mvula, a spokesman for the Malawian government, told the media that Madonna made an appearance in a High Court on January 25, adding that her pending adoption order was simply awaiting court approval. The government spokesman said that it would be a week before Madonna got official word on her pending adoption. A CNN report on the Madonna adoption matter quoted the government spokesman as saying that the adoption application approval (or denial) would take three weeks.

‘I fear I’ll never see them again’ Madonna’s adoption sparks concern from children’s carerhttps://t.co/H90QPuSixd pic.twitter.com/EBSClPyEsU — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) January 29, 2017

Soon, the Material Girl herself was issuing a statement to the media, a statement in which Madonna forcefully denied that she is planning another Malawian adoption (or adoptions). According to Madge, reports People, the rumors involving Madonna and an impending adoption are simply “untrue.”

“I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home. The rumors of an adoption process are untrue.”

Madonna, an international pop icon and activist for women’s rights (who recently participated in the anti-Trump Women’s March on Washington wearing an iconic black “pu**yhat”), has close ties with the African nation of Malawi, and some of those ties have even been cemented through the adoption process. Two of Madonna’s four children, 11-year-old Mercy James and 11-year-old David Banda, were adopted from Malawi.

Madonna first adopted young David in 2006 and then Mercy in 2007.

In addition to having already adopted two Malawian orphans, Madonna has also founded an organization to help the impoverished orphans of the African nation. Called Raising Malawi, the organization is reportedly in the midst of beginning a massive project in the country. Reportedly, the Madonna charity will be building Malawi’s first pediatric surgery and intensive care unit this year. Called the Mercy James Institute for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care, the facility will be named after Madonna’s adopted Malawian daughter.

Madonna says Malawi visit for charity but not adoption https://t.co/sOJuz8oHG7 pic.twitter.com/9gZlcL6dW8 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) January 26, 2017

Despite the success of the Madonna charity, the Borderline singer’s efforts in Malawi have not always been smiled upon by the country’s government. Some within the Malawian government have made accusations of ineffectiveness and even fund mismanagement with regard to Raising Malawi.

The President of Malawi even publicly bashed Madonna in 2013.

“It must be noted that the President, Her Excellency Dr. Joyce Banda and her Government are ready to welcome any philanthropist seeking to assist in improving the welfare of the people of Malawi knowing that Her Excellency, herself, is a known philanthropist. However, acts of kindness must always remain as such; they must not smack of blackmail. In addition, let philanthropists not hold to ransom the President and any official of her Government because they showed some kindness to any Malawian.”

#EvilNaziNews Pop Hag Madonna denies trying to buy more human beings from 3rd World Africa & bringing em to #3rdWorldUSA@AP — Mr McFist OOOH !!! (@falsie1) January 25, 2017

@itvnews "Trump is your President?! Nah thanks – we'd rather stay in Malawi" — . (@___Q__) January 25, 2017

@AP How wonderfull, I guess there were no children in the Unites States for this woman to adopt. — victor murgolo (@VictorMurgolo) January 25, 2017

Even so, Madonna and her efforts to improve the lives of Malawian orphans through both adoption and charity work live on, and according to her, that’s what she was doing in the country last week. Not arranging another adoption or two.

In December, Madonna raised a lot of eyebrows during a $5,000-per-plate Malawian charity fundraiser in Miami. During the star-studded event, Madonna used her time on stage to attack the newly-minted President-elect, mocking everything from his “cheap” sheets to his disdain for Muslims.

“They won’t be Egyptian cotton because we all know how he feels about Muslims don’t we?”

Even though the benefit ended up consisting largely of Madonna doing some Trump-bashing, the singer managed to raise $7.5 million for Malawi through pricey meals and the auctioning of personal and donated items.

During the benefit, Madonna was joined on stage by her son David, who is part of her family only due to her Malawian adoption efforts. The 11-year-old introduced his legendary mom to an excited crowd, and he gave thanks for having the good fortune of becoming part of her life through adoption.

“I realize I’m one of the lucky ones.”

According to government numbers, 50 percent of Malawian citizens are under 15-years-old, and the vast majority are dependent upon government aid to survive.

What do you think about the disparity between the Material Girl’s adoption claims and the statement released by the Malawian government? Is it possible that Madonna is just waiting for court approval before announcing a new adoption (or adoptions), or did spokesman Mlenga Mvula get his facts wrong?

[Featured Image by Jose Luis Magana/AP Photo]