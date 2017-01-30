Peter Capaldi Leaving ‘Doctor Who’, Says It’s ‘Time To Move On’

After only two years as the 12th Doctor, Peter Capaldi announced on Monday that he will be leaving Doctor Who after the upcoming tenth season.

Capaldi joined the show in 2014 following the departure of Matt Smith, who played the Eleventh Doctor. Smith, young and vivacious, was succeeded by a much older Doctor–but one that fans have really come to love. While Peter Capaldi is indeed much older than the previous three doctors, he–like his predecessors–brought something new to the character. Maybe it was his sunglasses, maybe his electric guitar. Whatever it was, it caught the attention of fans.

I love so much Peter Capaldi, He was a great Doctor, It' so sad he leaves the series at the end of the year 🙁 #DoctorWho #PeterCapaldi — Breath of the Art ✨ (@ArtAnais) January 30, 2017

This news came when the actor announced via Jo Whiley’s BBC Radio show on Monday that this coming season will be his last, according to Telegraph.

“One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best. From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.”

Of course, one of the reasons why this news comes as such a shock is that, just a month ago, the Scottish actor said that he planned to stay for “a long time,” Mirror reported.

BREAKING NEWS!

“It (the new series of Doctor Who) will be my last… I feel it’s time to move on.”

– Peter Capaldi

#DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/4gx9rTShPZ — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) January 30, 2017

Peter stated that he feels like it’s “time to move on.” Such a claim fits considering the fact that David Tennant, who played the Tenth Doctor, stayed on three seasons, as did Smith. Now, as Capaldi enters his third season, he is following suit. Capaldi stated that his departure also has to do with a personal trend, Mirror also said.

“I’ve never worked the same job for three years, and I feel like now is the right time to move on. [But] I’ll still be the Doctor for a while.”

For fans, this is probably startling news–mainly because of what it means this season’s plot will entail.

Any true “Whovian” will know that time lords, according to the Eleventh Doctor, used to have only thirteen lives. He informed ex-companion Sarah Jane in the episode “The Death of the Doctor” that he is different. He can, however, actually regenerate 507 times. So as far as a new incarnation of the Doctor goes, it’s all good.

Peter Capaldi is leaving #DoctorWho. Let's talk about the next Doctor, shall we? https://t.co/jhyOqE94kO pic.twitter.com/XySEqHEqzI — Chris E. Hayner (@ChrisHayner) January 30, 2017

The downside, of course, is that the show is going to be having a lot of new people come on in a rush–and some more experienced cast and crew members leaving at the same time. Besides receiving a new companion (played by Pearl Mackie), and then, after Christmas 2017, a new doctor, the show will be losing one of its most esteemed crew members. Stephen Moffat, a long-time writer for the show has also announced his plan to leave after Christmas. He will be replaced Broadchurch writer Chris Chibnall, io9 reported.

So this all begs the question: what will the “new show” be like? Will it change dramatically like it did between the Tennant and Smith? Also, will the new doctor be older like Capaldi or younger like the Tenth and Eleventh Doctors?

And, as all Whovians know, the ultimate question is this: will he be ginger?

[Featured Image via BBC]