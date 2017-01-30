‘The Bachelor’ 2017: Danielle Lombard Was On Another Reality Show, Find Out More

Danielle Lombard is a fan favorite on The Bachelor 2017 this season, and now more information is coming out about her. It turns out that Danielle was actually on another reality show before she joined The Bachelor. A few people might recognize her from it. Bustle shared the details about the other reality show that Danielle was on before this show. She is a small business owner but was also on reality television before.

Danielle Lombard was on the show Roll Models. The thing is this show was only online so a lot of people may have not seen Danielle on it. You had to be an import car model or a gogo dancer for the show and it was all about their lives. The show is explained as “The Asian American youth culture of Southern California and encompasses the underground worlds of import car modeling and gogo dancing.” Danielle Lombard fit into this show.

She is only 27-years-old, but Danielle Lombard is very successful. She owns Hana Nails: A Modern Spa in Long Beach and Champagne Nail Salon in Los Angeles and is the Chief Brand Officer at Crafts Creamery in Danville, California which sells liquid nitrogen ice cream treats. Danielle Lombard also worked as a model, which is why she was on this reality show. She was found by Prestigious Models while walking around a Hot Import Nights car show with her friends.

Just because Danielle was on reality television before, that doesn’t mean that she isn’t on this show for the right reasons. It does look like she is there to find love, but Danielle could also be hoping to further her career a bit. She could be seen for people interested in her business or in using her for modeling jobs.

Heavy shared a few other things that you will want to know about Danielle Lombard of The Bachelor 2017. Last week, she had a one on one with Nick where they saw Chris Lane in concert, and things went great for her with him. Vanessa Grimaldi doesn’t think she is on the show for the right reasons, though. As Reality Steve shared, Vanessa tells Nick her thoughts. Here is what he said.

“At the after party, apparently this is where drama started with Vanessa, as she told Nick & others that Danielle Lombard was fake, even though Danielle and Vanessa were supposedly friends up to that point. Whatever the case, and I’m sure we’ll see more of what went down, but this is where Vanessa’s edit could start taking a turn. But she ‘warned’ Nick about Danielle on this date, which was ironically, the day after Nick had a 1-on-1 with Danielle.”

You might have not noticed it on the show, but during her one on one date with Nick, Danielle’s nipples kept popping out of her outfit. They did a pretty good job of covering it up on the series. She will be sticking around for a bit, and later on this season, she will go on a two on one date with Nick and Whitney Fransway. Fans are just going to have to wait and see if Danielle stick around or if she is the one that Nick Viall picks in the end.

