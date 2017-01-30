Justin Bieber, Drake, And Kanye West To Boycott The Grammys; Why Are The Musicians Skipping The Award Ceremony?

Justin Bieber, Drake, and Kanye West are reportedly skipping out on the Grammy Awards this year. The musicians allegedly believe that the music award ceremony is irrelevant.

TMZ reported that Justin Bieber, Drake, and Kanye West, are boycotting the Grammys this year, among other big stars.

Sessions. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:48pm PST

R&B singer Frank Ocean did not even bother submitting his album, which many think was the best of the year, for Grammy consideration.

Frank Ocean claimed that the Grammys are a “dinosaur” that does not represent “young, black artists.”

A photo posted by Frank Ocean (@oceanfrank) on Jan 31, 2012 at 3:47pm PST

Justin Bieber has been nominated for 4 Grammys this year, including ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ However, the “Love Yourself” singer reportedly plans to be somewhere other than the Grammys next week on February 12.

This is my fav picture of him to be honest ❤ A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justnbieber) on Jan 30, 2017 at 10:14am PST

Bieber has similar beliefs that Ocean does, claiming that he doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative of young singers.

Bieber is up against four other young artists for the title of ‘Best Song of the Year’ with his smash hit “Love Yourself.” Beyonce’s “Formation,” Adele’s “Hello,” Lukas Graham’s “7 Years,” and Mike Posner’s “I Took A Pill In Ibiza” are all up for the award.

Despite his successful year career-wise, Bieber will not be there to accept any awards that he may possibly win.

I love this ???? A video posted by Justin Bieber (@justnbieber) on Jan 29, 2017 at 12:42pm PST

Rapper Drake received 8 nominations this year. He will not be in attendance at the Grammys this year, as he will be on tour in Europe.

Drake’s Boy Meets World Tour has sold out shows throughout the month of November. The rapper recently added Young Thug to his group of fellow musicians joining him on tour, according to Hot New Hip Hop.

???? A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 28, 2017 at 5:08pm PST

Kanye West also received 8 nominations this year and has received an impressive 21 Grammys in the past. However, when West was placed head-to-head against a white singer, he always lost.

The last time Kanye won a Grammy was in 2013 for “Ni***s in Paris” (‘Best Rap Performance’, ‘Best Rap Song’) and “No Church in the Wild”(Best Rap/Sung Collaboration). Drake only has one Grammy so far for ‘Best Rap Album’ for Take Care in 2013, according to XXL Mag.

???? A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 30, 2016 at 10:57am PDT

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Who Will Win The 2017 Grammy ‘Song Of The Year’? ‘Love Yourself’ And ‘7 Years’ Peak Interest, Does ‘Formation’ Or ‘Hello’ Have A Chance?

KARDASHIANS JET OFF TO COSTA RICA: KIM AND KOURTNEY LEAVE KANYE WEST AND SCOTT DISICK BEHIND, HERE’S WHY

JUSTIN BIEBER DESERVEDLY LANDS FOUR 2017 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS — HERE’S WHY

GRAMMY NOMINATIONS ANNOUNCED: SEE COMPLETE LIST OF 2017 GRAMMY NOMINEES

WATCH GRAMMY AWARD NOMINATIONS 2017, CHECK OUT FIRST GRAMMY NOMINEES FROM 1959 [VIDEO]

Kanye West is reportedly home in Los Angeles working on new music while his reality star wife and his two children North, 3, and Saint, 1, vacation with the rest of the Kardashian and Jenner clan in Costa Rica, according to reports by the Inquisitr.

my boys ❤️ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

Other sources say that there is no real “anger” in regards to the Grammy Awards but rather, a lot of younger singers just think that the award ceremony is out of touch and “irrelevant.”

Bieber, Drake, and West could all change their minds and show up to the Grammys next week, besides Drake who has sold out performances in Europe scheduled, however, as of right now all three musicians will be boycotting the 2017 Grammy Awards on February 12.

Plots and Plans A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 26, 2017 at 5:50am PST

Do you think any of the musicians will change their minds and show up to the Grammy Awards? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images]