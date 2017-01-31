‘One Piece’ Manga Chapter 853: Carrot And Chopper Save Pedro, While Reiju Informs Luffy About Sanji’s Situation, But Brook’s Survival Doubtful? [Spoilers]

Chapter 853 of the immensely popular Japanese manga One Piece continued with intense action. Jinbei’s bold and successful rescue mission that resulted in securing Luffy and Nami’s freedom, coupled with Carrot and Chopper’s knowledge about Brulee’s Magic Mirror World’s workings, and Sanji’s awareness about Lady Pudding’s true nature, are important factors which could shape the story and set the stage for multiple intense confrontations.

One Piece Chapter 852 proved to be pivotal to the currently ongoing Big Mom arc. With Jinbei bursting on the scene and breaking Luffy and Nami out of Big Mom’s “Prisoner’s Library,” the situation has altered for the Straw Hats gang. While Luffy’s crazed attack on Charlotte Linlin’s soldiers might offer a glimmer of hope for the rest of Luffy’s crew, it is Carrot and Chopper who prove extremely useful in the latest chapter of One Piece.

In the previous chapter, Pedro was seen facing his nemesis, Baron Tamago. His epic battle with Tamago, who is revealed to be a “Tama-Tama No Mi” villain, may have proved fatal for the Jaguar Mink if not for the quick intervention by Carrot from within the Mirror World. Baron Tamago has the unique ability to go through various evolutionary stages of a chicken each time he is defeated or killed.

Each time Pedro cuts up Baron Tamago, he begins his live anew. Tamago resurrects from an egg, called “Baron Egg” that gives out “Viscount Chick,” which quickly grows into Count Chicken. Every time Tamago is killed, he resurrects stronger than his previous reincarnation. Since it is impossible to kill Baron Tamago, Pedro pulls out a suicide vest. In the previous chapter, Pedro had boldly stated that he wasn’t planning on living long, and was determined to help Brook steal the Road Poneglyphs for Luffy under any circumstance.

Surprisingly, Pedro detonates the bomb-laden vest. While it appears the brave Straw Hats member may have sacrificed himself to offer Brook a fighting chance, he is not killed in the explosion. In the last possible moment, Carrot pulls Pedro into Brulee’s Mirror World, ensuring he lives on. She reveals how the world works. Pedro is certainly impressed by the setup, but Carrot adds that they can use this magical portal to save every member of the Straw Hats gang. The only thing Pedro is not amused about is his portrait drawn by Carrot.

In the previous chapter, Brook was seen facing the Yonko all alone. Although the skeletal member of Straw Hats wasn’t afraid, he is captured by Big Mom, who is mesmerized by his body structure. It is apparent that Big Mom is considering keeping Pedro in her “Prisoner’s Library,” where she has entrapped thousands of strange creatures. Unknown to her though, Jinbei has destroyed the library while helping Luffy and Nami escape.

Meanwhile, Luffy is acting deranged and has gone berserk on Big Mom’s soldiers. The sheer intensity of his attacks proves too much for the Yonko’s guards, and they make a frantic attempt to call for a “Minister-class” backup. In other words, the Straw Hats captain is way beyond the capabilities of the low-ranking soldiers. Interestingly, Luffy doesn’t seem to be attacking the soldiers to hurt them, but instead, he is looking for his “nakama,” Black Leg Sanji.

While he is frantically yelling out to Sanji, Luffy is suddenly yanked from the hallways where he is running by Reiju. The Vinsmoke’s daughter pulls Luffy in her chamber and reveals that Sanji is aware of Lady Pudding’s true evil nature and about Big Mom’s evil plan. She also mentions about the hostage situation in East Blue and about people on the Baratie. She recognizes Luffy’s ravenous hunger, and offers some food, but the latter refuses as he had promised the chef he would stay hungry unless the chef himself prepares something and feeds him.

Meanwhile, Sanji quietly reflects on all the harsh incidents in his life that led up to this moment. Sanji’s father, Judge Vinsmoke, had made it amply clear that Black Leg was merely bait to get close to Big Mom. He also recollects Big Mom’s threatening and menacing language.

Luffy is proving to be a very difficult escapee for Big Mom’s army. However, his promise to stay on an empty stomach might just offer Big Mom’s soldiers a strategic advantage. Chapter 853 of One Piece ends with Luffy jumping out of a very high window. It appears he will head to the spot where he parted ways with Sanji.

Chapter 854 of One Piece manga is expected to be released without a break. Luffy’s priority is meeting with Sanji, while the latter’s intentions remain unclear. How will Sanji react? Will Brook be rescued by Carrot and Chopper? Has he managed to steal the Road Poneglyphs? Hopefully mangaka Eiichiro Oda reveals answers to these exciting questions in the upcoming chapter of One Piece.

