Indianapolis Colts: Could Eddie Lacy Be A Free Agency Target?

The Indianapolis Colts have already been busy to start their offseason, firing general manager Ryan Grigson and replacing him with Chris Ballard. It was a big step in the right direction, although they still have a lot of work to do. That work will start when NFL free agency opens up on March 7.

Jim Irsay is expecting the Colts to be serious Super Bowl contenders this coming season. They have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL leading the way, with a solid all-around offense around him. Defensively, Ballard has his work cut out for him.

One position that the Colts could consider targeting on the offensive side of the football is running back. Frank Gore isn’t getting any younger and has shown frustration with the franchise over the past couple of years. Adding a younger back that can play alongside Andrew Luck long-term might be something of interest for Ballard and the Colts’ front office.

If they do decide to show interest in a running back, there is one free agency in particular that would make sense. Eddie Lacy is set to hit open free agency this offseason and could be an intriguing option for the Colts.

Could Lacy end up being a free agency option for the Colts this offseason? Let’s dive in and take a look.

Before going down with a season-ending injury this season, Lacy played in five games. He carried the football 71 times for 360 yards, but didn’t score any touchdowns. Last season, Lacy racked up 758 yards and three touchdowns on the ground for the Packers.

In 5 games this season, @Lil_Eazy_Ana_42 ran for 360 yards on 71 carries (5.1 avg.). 2016 in photos ????: https://t.co/haFIvB0P3m#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/4AeLrQvc7P — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 1, 2017

There is a very good chance that Ted Thompson and the Packers will allow Lacy to walk in free agency. They seem to be very happy with the emergence of Ty Montgomery in their backfield. Signing Lacy to a new deal might be a bit too rich for what the Packers want to do this offseason.

Ballard knows that his job is to turn the Colts back into a championship contender. At 33-years-old with one season left on his contract, Gore might not be the guy that helps lead the Colts back to contention. Lacy may have had issues with weight and injuries over the last couple of years, but he showed true superstar potential in his first two NFL seasons.

Indianapolis could choose to go with another option at running back should they bring one in this offseason. Latavius Murray would be a perfect fit, although he is likely to head back to the Oakland Raiders. Perhaps the Colts could try to steal New England Patriots’ free agency running back LeGarrette Blount when he hits free agency.

No matter what the Colts choose to do at the running back position, Andrew Luck will make the Indianapolis offense one of the most dangerous in the league. Adding a piece like Lacy could put the offense over the top and help balance it out.

Mike McCarthy: I'd 'love' to have Eddie Lacy back; Ty Montgomery will complete transition to tailback in '17 https://t.co/QlRzrV1KjJ pic.twitter.com/61cvlrCmOV — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 26, 2017

Other teams will line up with contract offers for Lacy when free agency opens up as well. Those teams could include the Packers, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, and possibly the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. All of those teams can offer Lacy the kind of deal that he is looking to receive.

If the Colts decide to get into the mix, Lacy will have a hard time passing up the opportunity. Don’t be surprised if the Colts consider making a change at the running back position, and if they do, Lacy seems like a good option for them to turn to.

Do you think Eddie Lacy would be a good fit with the Indianapolis Colts? Should they consider moving on from Frank Gore? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini]