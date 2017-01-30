Scheana Shay Reveals Her Girl-On-Girl Dreams And Dishes On Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-stars In New Bombshell Interview

Scheana Shay is opening up about her past like never before. In an appearance on The Tomorrow Show with Kevin Undergaro, the Vanderpump Rules star dished on everything from her lesbian past to her cast mates’ former lives. How will her co-stars react to her bombshell interview?

Radar Online reports that Shay told Undergaro that she’s always dreamed of having a threesome with Kylie Jenner. She also revealed that she’s had lesbian encounters in the past, including one with an old roommate.

“I don’t have a hall pass that’s a dude,” Shay said. “Haven’t we all dipped [in the lady pond]?”

“It wasn’t like a stranger or someone,” she added. “It was my best friend who I was living with and another friend. It’s a bad idea, I’ll tell you that. We’re friends again now, but it’s not a good idea. I’ll tell you that. Honestly, it was so long ago and I was so drunk. I don’t remember hating it!”

Shay also discussed her time before working at SUR. She explained how she and Tom Sandoval were employed at Villa Blanca before moving over to the reality show. She then dished on SUR’s bartender Jax Taylor, whom she claims was broke when Lisa Vanderpump offered him a job.

According to Bravo TV, Shay found herself at the center of all the drama on Vanderpump Rules when she recently complained about Katie Maloney-Schwartz’s bridal party. After a round of criticism from her co-stars and fans, Shay finally apologized for the ill-advised comments during an interview on the podcast, Conversations with Maria Menounos.

“It was tacky. I shouldn’t have brought it up to Katie,” she admitted. “We were in a conversation. It was just kind of like word vomit.”

Despite the apology, Shay stands by her belief that the bridal shower was way too expensive.

“I’m sorry, a three-hour bridal shower should not cost three grand. That’s insane to me. Like, that’s just crazy. And to think we’re going to split it three ways because we make more money out of the bridesmaids, that’s also not fair. I didn’t agree to that,” she shared. “I could have also gotten us a beautiful house for free. We could have had it at a gorgeous patio in a restaurant for free. So, it was frustrating to me.”

Scheana Shay is coming off a surprising divorce from Mike Shay. Although their marriage only lasted two years, The Hollywood Gossip reports that Jax Taylor wasn’t surprised they divorced. In fact, he recently admitted that he knew the marriage wouldn’t work out.

“I think she just loved the idea of marriage so much that she just wanted to get married when there were so many red flags,” he explained. “She was in love, she wanted to get married, she thought [marrying] her high school sweetheart would be the thing to do, and it wasn’t.”

Indeed, Taylor was surprised that the marriage lasted two years. “I kind of knew that Scheana and Shay was gonna end. I hate to say that because I love Scheana very much, and I do, I love Shay, I think he’s a great guy, but [they were] just polar opposite,” he added.

Of course, Taylor has his own share of drama to worry about. While Shay dreams of a lesbian encounter, Radar Online is reporting that Taylor may have experimented with men in the past. On a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules, Tom Schwartz brought up Taylor’s sexuality during a cast roast.

“He’s slept with many, many, women,” Schwartz said. “And a few men!”

Taylor has admitted to kissing men in the past. While he denies hooking up with men, Schwartz believes he had a gay encounter as a model in Miami. Taylor has yet to comment on the latest round of accusations.

Catch all the drama between Scheana Shay and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules crew when new episodes air Monday nights on Bravo.

[Featured Image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Gran Centenario Tequila]