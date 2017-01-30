‘WWE Monday Night Raw’ Results: ‘Royal Rumble’ Fallout As ‘Road To WrestleMania’ Begins [Live Updates]

After Braun Strowman cost Roman Reigns the WWE Universal Championship, the Monday Night Raw star showed up in the Royal Rumble Match, ultimately eliminating The Undertaker. With many fans disappointed that Roman Reigns was one of the “surprise” entrants at No. 30, he took even more heat when he eliminated The Dean Man. Taker had eliminated Goldberg, who had already eliminated Brock Lesnar with ease.

In the end, it was Randy Orton (a SmackDown LIVE superstar) that won a guaranteed title shot at WrestleMania 33, and it is assumed that he will use that opportunity to face whoever holds the WWE Championship after Elimination Chamber 2017. After the controversial finish to Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2017 — and so many potential feuds having started during the Royal Rumble Match — who will Kevin Owens face at WWE Fastlane 2017 for the Universal Championship in the biggest pit-stop for the red brand between now and WrestleMania 33?

NOTE: The WWE Monday Night Raw results will be updated here in real-time as the show airs live, along with available video highlights and commentary. Any updates to the upcoming WWE Fastlane 2017 card will be posted here as well.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results

The following will include the results of all the matches and segments from WWE Raw on January 30, which airs live from the Laredo Energy Arena in Laredo, Texas. In the final week of 2016, Raw lost the “ratings war” with the blue brand for the first time since the separate rosters were established. However, SmackDown LIVE hasn’t won again since the new year. Will the first new programming since Royal Rumble 2017 be enough for Stephanie and Mick to earn another win against SmackDown LIVE on Tuesday nights?

RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR

Assumed WWE Fastlane 2017 Card

Kevin Owens (c) vs. TBD — WWE Universal Championship Match

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. TBD — Raw Women’s Championship Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Chris Jericho (c) vs. TBD — United States Championship Match

Gallows & Anderson (c) vs. TBD — Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. TBD — WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

WWE Fastlane 2017 will be the next PPV featuring stars from Monday Night Raw. Prior to this week’s episode of WWE Raw, no matches had been confirmed for the March PPV. Fastlane 2017 will air live on Sunday, March 5, from the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official Fastlane preview page.

Where To Watch WWE Monday Night Raw

WWE Royal Rumble 2017 and the Royal Rumble 2017 Kickoff can be streamed on-demand via the WWE Network. The only Raw-exclusive PPV before WrestleMania 33 is WWE Fastlane, which will air on the WWE Network on Sunday, March 5.

Episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw air live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day with a Hulu subscription.

[Featured Image by WWE]