Did Madonna Really Hook Up With Drake Before Jennifer Lopez? [Rumor]

Madonna and Drake were once an item, although very briefly. At least, that’s what the Sun wants you to believe.

“MADONNA had a secret fling with global hip-hop superstar Drake, The Sun can reveal. The Canadian rapper, who opened his UK tour at London’s O2 Arena last night, hooked up with the popstar [sic] in 2015 but vowed to keep it secret.”

The article adds that their romance started before their infamous awkward on-stage kiss at U.S. music festival Coachella, which prompted the pair to have a public fallout. If you remember, Madonna wasn’t too happy that Drake acted disgusted after she kissed him.

There were many rumors that the kiss was actually planned. However, TMZ reported that the event wasn’t planned and Drake wasn’t really grossed out.

“Drake was not grossed out when Madonna planted a prolonged lip-lock on him at Coachella Sunday night… his reaction was all about lipstick aftertaste. Sources close to Drake tell TMZ… he loved the kiss. As for whether the kiss was prearranged, Drake says it wasn’t… the plan was for Madonna to dance around him while he sat in the chair.”

In any case, many believe the story that the pair actually hooked up could be nothing but the rumor. One has to consider that the source is the Sun, which has been accused of making up articles for pure clickbait. After all, the same source completely fabricated a rumor that Madonna was so drunk that she dressed up as a clown, rode a tricycle, and had some drinks onstage at a concert.

Madonna was actually performing a show called “Tears of a Clown,” and everything appeared to be an act. Madonna denied that she ever drinks onstage. Many supported Madonna and indicated that nobody can do the complex choreography she does while drunk or even buzzed. Still, others took the rumor to be the truth.

However, some people have suspected that this story could have also been planted by Madonna herself to take away attention from the right-wing backlash she is receiving for a speech that appears to be taken completely out of context. As Reason recently reported, Madonna gave a speech with the following phrase.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House, but I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair. As the poet, W.H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War II: We must love one another or die. I choose love.”

However, many news organizations such as Fox News purposely cut the clip short to make it look like Madonna was inciting violence. The anger spread to the White House and Donald Trump even spoke out against Madonna.

“She’s disgusting. I think she hurt herself very badly. I think she hurt that whole cause. I thought what she said was disgraceful to our country,” Donald Trump, who once, according to the New York Times, suggested that the Second Amendment people could act against Hillary Clinton.

Many on Twitter called out Trump’s hypocrisy for his criticism toward Madonna.

Trump says "grab them by the pussy", but conservatives are up in arms about Madonna using profanity. Hypocrite much? — Matt Murphy (@MattMurph24) January 21, 2017

Madonna has not spoken much since the controversy but has tried to explain her speech on Instagram.

All this leads people to believe that Madonna will record an anti-Trump song at some point down the road. Perhaps she could make it a duet with Drake.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]