Christina El Moussa Is Reportedly Dating Gary Anderson After Her Divorce

Christina El Moussa is reportedly involved in a new romance with her former family contractor Gary Anderson.

Although Christina El Moussa has stayed mum on her new romance, a report suggests that her estranged husband, Tarek, may have slammed Anderson with a recent post on his Instagram page.

According to The New York Daily News, Tarek El Moussa recently shared a screenshot of the cover of the movie “Why Him?” in which a man’s daughter dates a wild playboy from Los Angeles. While Tarek certainly didn’t name anyone in his post, the report suggested it was likely a subtle dig at Christina El Moussa’s rumored romance with the 57-year-old contractor.

“If you are having a #rough day you #MUST watch this #movie!! I just #cried of laughter for two hours. #Top three movies #ever!!!!! #whyhim,” Tarek wrote in the caption of his post.

Christina El Moussa and her former partner went their separate ways in May of last year after 7 years of marriage and 2 children, 6-year-old Taylor Reese and 1-year-old Brayden James. At the time they confirmed their separation in December, the couple had no plans for divorce but weeks after rumors regarding Christina El Moussa’s rumored romance with Gary Anderson hit the web, Tarek filed divorce documents.

As Christina El Moussa stays silent about her alleged romance, a report by The Christian Post on January 30 suggested she and Anderson were reportedly getting serious. As the report explained to readers, Christina El Moussa has established a relationship with Anderson’s adult daughter in recent weeks and earlier this month, she was spotted with one of the women in Park City, Utah.

Christina El Moussa “has been spending time with Gary’s family,” an HGTV insider told Life & Style magazine weeks ago, via Hollywood Life. “She loves his daughters Kacey and Kristen and treats them like her best friends.”

During Christina El Moussa’s trip to Utah, she shared a photo of herself and one of Anderson’s daughters drinking champagne together on Instagram, but refrained from posting anything about Anderson himself.

As for why Christina El Moussa may be keeping her alleged relationship under wraps, a source recently claimed she and Tarek had been advised against going public with any new romances for the sake of their HGTV house-flipping series.

“Tarek and [Christina El Moussa] have been told not to flaunt new relationships while filming the next season of Flip or Flop,” a source told Hollywood Life a couple of weeks ago. “Although it has been widely reported that they’re both dating other people, a lot of their fans will be devastated to see it on TV. The producers believe that they should be respectful of that as their success was built on being a successful and happy couple.”

“Filming has now resumed, and despite the divorce, they are going to do scenes together,” the source continued. “The crew are a little nervous because obviously the whole dynamic has changed now but they are just going to have to get on with it. It is certainly going to be different now that their divorce has gone public.”

In addition to Christina El Moussa’s alleged romance with Anderson, Tarek has been linked to his children’s former nanny, Alyssa Logan, but that relationship is also unconfirmed.

To see more of Tarek and Christina El Moussa, tune into new episodes of Flip or Flop on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

