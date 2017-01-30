Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Are Instagram Official: New Celebrity Couple Vacation In Italy

Selena Gomez and The Weekend have made their relationship Instagram official. The former Disney star shared a video of her new boyfriend while on a loved-up vacation in Italy.

It has not been very long since The Weekend confirmed his breakup with supermodel Bella Hadid, but the R&B singer has already jumped into a relationship with singer Selena Gomez. The new celebrity couple confirmed their relationship and Selena recently shared a video with fans on Instagram, according to Daily Mail.

Japan A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Aug 1, 2016 at 9:00am PDT

On Monday, Selena Gomez shared a black and white video of The Weekend (real name Abel Tesfaye) sitting aboard a boat.

The “Starboy” singer was filmed in a hoodie and sunglasses cracking a smile on what appears to be a canal or river during their romantic getaway.

Selena Gomez has since deleted the Instagram post.

This was the day I was nervous as hell going into @Netflix for the first time to talk about @13reasonswhy -my mom found this book in 2009 and worked her ass off to make it with me, guide me and tell this story authentically (the only reason, beside Jay this project was even made) A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:59am PST

Since arriving in Italy, the new celebrity couple was photographed on Friday at a restaurant dining privately in Santo Spirito square and holding hands at the Accademia Gallery in Florence.

On Sunday, the Weeknd was first to confirm the relationship via Instagram, sharing a video of Selena Gomez looking at some art.

That post has also since been deleted.

when you see it from a distance ⚡ A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jan 25, 2017 at 3:18pm PST

The Weeknd recently broke up with his girlfriend, supermodel Bella Hadid. Bella Hadid was previously somewhat close with Selena Gomez. Following the news that Gomez and The Weekend had gotten together, Bella Hadid unfollowed Selena Gomez from social media.

Meanwhile, The Weekend followed Selena Gomez on Twitter just a week ago.

Fans of the new celebrity couple have given the couple the name and the hashtag #Abelina.

for @gq A photo posted by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

According to E Online, Bella Hadid has been leaning on her friends and family for support after the sudden breakup with The Weekend. Although, some claim that the model has lost an alarming amount of weight following the split.

Bella Hadid has been seen wearing extremely revealing clothing, like the see-through Dior dress she wore to the Christian Dior Masquerade Ball.

Thank you @Dior for always making me feel like a princess ???????????? #MariaGraziaChiuri A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

The younger sister of Gigi Hadid has also been sharing some risque photos on her social media accounts following the breakup.

goodnight???? love and light to you all..happy to be home???? A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:32pm PST

Is Bella Hadid trying to show The Weeknd what he is missing out on?

where i belong???? A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 10, 2017 at 11:43am PST

Why do you think that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd both uploaded videos of one another and then deleted them from Instagram? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

Walks through Calgary A photo posted by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on May 17, 2016 at 4:18pm PDT

[Featured Image by Mike Windle / Staff / Getty Images]