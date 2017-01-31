Rihanna, Azealia Banks Feud Gets Nasty And Personal With Phone Number Leak

Rihanna and Azealia Banks have been feuding and it’s all because of President Donald Trump. The dueling divas have been taking to social media to share their completely different views when it comes to politics and the world.

Azealia Banks and Rihanna got into a feud on Sunday, Jan. 29 and it started because of Donald Trump, according to Us Weekly. In case you didn’t know, Trump signed an executive order on Friday, Jan. 27 that temporarily bans refugees from entering the U.S. and even temporarily bars nationals from seven predominately Muslim countries. Rihanna took to Twitter to slam Trump’s travel ban.

“Disgusted. The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!!” Rihanna tweeted to her over 69 million followers on Sunday.

Banks, who has shown support for Trump, fired back at Rihanna on Instagram since she has been banned from using Twitter.

“As far as rihanna (who isn’t a citizen, and can’t vote) and all the rest of the celebrities who are using their influence to stir the public, you lot really REALLY need to shut up and sit down. Stop chastising the president. It’s stupid and pathetic to watch. All of these confused people other confused people. Hoping the president fails is like getting on an airplane and hoping the pilot crashes. What makes you think, the the USA is going to enter the Middle East destroy a bunch of s*** and pull out without any real repercussions????”

That wasn’t the end of the Azealia Banks and Rihanna feud, however. Rihanna noticed Banks’ comments and posted a photo of herself pouting her red lips on Instagram.

what u came for… A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

the face you make when you a immigrant ???????? #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:18am PST

“The face you make when you a immigrant #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens,” she wrote.

Rihanna’s hashtags are in reference to Banks’ controversial video that surfaced last month, in which she claimed that she sacrifices chickens in her closet. Banks then shared a screenshot of the singer’s post, which she decided to “like” before sharing and has since been deleted.

“What rihanna meant was …. ‘I GREW UP PLAYING SOCCER IN A DIRT YARD WITH A COCONUT AND OPEN MY LEGS FOR ANY AND EVERY MOTHERF***ER WHO I THINK I CAN GET TO WRITE ME SONGS OR BUY ME DRUGS. I CAN BARELY PERFORM BECAUSE I LINE MY BROWN BLUNTS WITH CRYSTAL METH AND AM OFTEN VERY WINDED ON STAGE,” she added.

Then, Rihanna shared a photo of a person with the American flag covering their face. She captioned the post, “the face you make when you screaming in an empty room.”

the face you make when you screaming in an empty room A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:36am PST

This prompted Banks to share Rihanna’s phone number on social media and posted Instagram videos directed towards the “Work” singer. One of the videos was about her arguing with Rihanna about chicken and the other showed a screenshot of the singer’s alleged phone number, which started to circulate on social media.

“Rihanna plz stop being stupid and read some books. I beg you,” she said.

And, according to a report via Refinery29, Rihanna briefly posted some texts accusing someone of having a sex and drug addiction. Fans assume that the comments are about Banks, but they have since been deleted. This is just one of the many celebrities that Banks has feuded with in the past year. She has feuded with several celebrities, including actor Russell Crowe and pop star Zayn Malik.

According to the Refinery29 report, Rihanna and Azealia Banks share some history with one another. According to a leaked set list of Anti, Rihanna’s eighth album, Banks was supposed to feature on one of tracks. It didn’t end up on the final version of the album.

Back in April 2016, Banks took it upon herself to leak a 90-second clip of the track after she tweeted that she was annoyed that the song wasn’t featured on the album. But other than that minor drama, Rihanna and Banks have mostly kept to themselves until this past weekend.

What are your thoughts on Rihanna and Azealia Banks’ feud? Which side are you on? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image by Cassandra Hannagan/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]