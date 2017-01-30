Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Andrew Lincoln Are Excited To Present ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7B

Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Andrew Lincoln can’t wait for fans to see The Walking Dead Season 7B. Norman and Andrew will be back on AMC February 12, as TWD heroes Daryl Dixon and Rick Grimes. They are preparing to rebel against Jeffrey as the bloodthirsty tyrant Negan.

As The Walking Dead returns to AMC on February 12, Daryl and Rick are finally free and united in the cause. The cast of TWD heroes is about to go to “All Out War” with Negan and the Saviors.

Norman Reedus told Comic Book Season 7B is going to be “Epic.”

“There are definitely scenes shot that are as epic and as large… It’s Crazy.”

For Norman Reedus, it must feel crazy to make war with his next door neighbor Jeffrey Dean Morgan on The Walking Dead set, then hang out every evening. Yes, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus live next door to each other in Georgia and they love to go riding together on their motorcycles.

For Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is one of his best friends, but for Daryl Dixon, Negan is the worst enemy he ever faced. It sounds confusing, but that’s a day in the life of Norman Reedus. See Inquisitr for more on best buddies, Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, and Andrew Lincoln are all excited about how The Walking Dead Season 7 turns out. Norman Reedus explains to Comic Book while avoiding any spoilers.

“It’s so well done and it’s such a complicated thing to do. I think it’s always a little odd, I guess, for whoever’s doing that, but when you see it put together, and you see how much work it takes to do that, it’s pretty f—ing amazing, to be honest. It’s kind of mind-blowing.”

Norman Reedus is certainly delivering great news to The Walking Dead fans. Season 7A was not at all pleasing for many fans. It was just sad, painful and some even complained it was moving too slowly. Thankfully everything changes in 7B according to both Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus.

Glenn and Abraham’s brutal death at the hands of Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character Negan brought complaints of excessive gore and Norman Reedus nude portrayal of Daryl Dixon being tortured disturbed fans as much or more.

The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln found it necessary to explain to LRM the reasons for Season 7A’s bleak and miserable flavor.

‘[The Walking Dead Showrunner Scott M. Gimple] explained it to me in one way, which I found very helpful, which was that rather than just have a very cool exciting buildup to war between between Negan [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] and Rick [Andrew Lincoln,] he wanted people to want more than that — to really feel that they wanted justice, and then to also acknowledge the cost of what had happened and why they were willing to risk it all again while realizing that they were putting many, many, many lives back in the firing line. –

Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are very proud of all their work on The Walking Dead Season 7, but they acknowledge that 7A was a risk. Andrew Lincoln explained to LRM he admired the writers for taking that risk.

“As I said before, people are absolutely entitled to feeling exactly what they want to feel about the show, and it’s interesting the way that people view it differently now… Although I would say that this season made a lot more sense once we got the last role of film in the can for episode 716. The brilliant writers that we have take some risks, and I admire them for it. I admire anybody taking risks.”

The Walking Dead’s producer GregNicotero assured Entertainment Weekly that he and the writers were not just being mean when they wrote and directed The Walking Dead’s season 7 premiere.

“The fact that people responded so positively, just to the embrace between Daryl [Norman Reedus] and Rick [Andrew Lincoln,] seeing those two characters and knowing that they will rise again out of the ashes of what Negan [Jeffrey Dean Morgan] has done to them, is thrilling and is exciting, but you can’t get there unless you burn the place down first. Listen, it’s grueling and it’s heartbreaking and, yeah, it is, sometimes, difficult to digest, but the result of that will be seeing a stronger Rick Grimes, a stronger bond, and a more focused and dedicated group.”

The Walking Dead fans are truly feeling it. Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln and Jeffrey Dean Morgan together with the rest of the cast portray such powerful three-dimensional characters that it is hard to remember it isn’t real.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a very convincing bully, despite the fact, his actual persona is almost inconceivably sweet. Morgan’s prior role as the father of Supernatural’s Sam and Dean is in sharp contrast to his current role as well.

Norman Reedus’ pal Jeffrey Dean Morgan has a heart of gold. Morgan is so sweet he recently bought a candy store, because he couldn’t stand to see it close, according to The Inquisitr. Now that is really sweet.

While Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus are accustomed to The Walking Dead fan base, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is experiencing a little bit of culture shock. Morgan was amazed as he and Norman Reedus suddenly got surrounded by mobs of Walking Dead fans at a gas station in the middle of nowhere.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan was an avid viewer of The Walking Dead for Years. Jeffrey admired the work of Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln and the writers who make it all work for years.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is quoted in The Belfast Telegraph. Apparently, people in Belfast also watch The Walking Dead.

“I’d watched the show for years. It was one of the few shows that I would DVR (record) and pay attention to; I’ve been working so much the last few years that I don’t watch anything very regularly but that was one of them.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus, and Andrew Lincoln are all excited for their fans to see Season 7B of The Walking Dead. It’s better than 7A. There is such a sharp contrast between 7A and 7B it is being treated almost like a different season.

Norman Reedus, Andrew Lincoln, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are eager to see what Fans think of The Walking Dead’s Season 7B.

