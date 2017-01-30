‘Love And Hip Hop New York’: Cisco Rosado’s Net Worth, Bio, And Interesting Facts

Cisco Rosado has been making quite a few appearances on Love and Hip Hop New York Season 7 but not much is known about him. So far, Cisco has been introduced as a music producer and a member of the Creep Squad along with Peter Gunz and Rich Dollaz.

During Love and Hip Hop New York Season 6, Cisco Rosado made waves when he dated Mariahlynn. She was two-timing Cisco and Rich Dollaz but got busted because both men run in the same group. When confronted about why he went after Mariahlynn, knowing that Rich was messing with her too, Cisco claimed that he wanted to get Dollaz back so he tried to date his girl. Upon learning that her relationship with Cisco was simply a revenge move on Rich Dollaz, Mariahlynn turned on Cisco.

In Season 7 of Love and Hip Hop New York, Cisco tried to redeem himself by offering to sign Mariahlynn and produce music for her. Considering that Cisco has worked with Tahiry, Tank, Jim Jones, Uncle Murda, French Montana, and Styles P according to Empire Boo Boo Kitty,there is no doubt that Cisco could be very helpful in moving Mariahlynn’s career to the next level if she would have signed with him and let him produce her music.

Unfortunately for Cisco, another Creep Squad member had already made a move to sign Mariahlynn. DJ Self, who isn’t an original member of the group made up of Cisco, Peter Gunz and Rich Dollaz quickly worked his way in with the group of men and even threatened to kick Cisco out of the group over the Mariahlynn drama. On Season 7 of LHHNY, DJ Self confronted Cisco and then told him that he was no longer a member of the Creep Squad. When Cisco asked him how he could do that since he was one of the men who started it all, DJ Self proclaimed that he was the new leader of the Creep Squad.

Ultimately, Cisco was able to work out his issues with the other Creep Squad members. He had beef with Peter Gunz because he called up a venue where Gunz was going to perform in New Orleans and told them not to let him play. It turns out that he was really beefing with Rich Dollaz over the Mariahlynn romance from the year before and was upset that Dollaz and Gunz went into business together on a restaurant investment and didn’t involve him or let him invest.

Cisco Rosado is the CEO of CMG Entertainment and boasts an estimated net worth of $1.2 million according to The Net-Worth. He first appeared on Love and Hip Hop New York in Season 3 and was upgraded to a recurring role in Season 5. It wasn’t until Season 6 that Cisco started showing up with his own storyline when he dated both Mariahlynn and Miss Moe Money.

Prior to his time on the show, Cisco Rosado had a high profile romance with another reality TV star. He was connected romantically with Jennifer Williams, who previously starred in Basketball Wives. On the last episode of Love and Hip Hop New York, when Cisco talked about losing his wife and now his mother, it has been assumed that he was talking about Williams being his wife although the two were never legally married.

Cisco Rosado has been a major part of Love and Hip Hop New York’s Season 7 but not much is know about the producer. He doesn’t seem to have a major social media presence like some of the other cast members. However, Cisco Rosado is possibly one of the most successful businesspeople currently being featured on the VH1 reality series.

