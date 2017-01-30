‘The Vampire Diaries’: Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev Kiss And Damon, Elena Marry In Last Scene Together?

The Vampire Diaries stars Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev will finally be seen back together in the finale episode. Fans have always wanted to see a happy end for their favorite couple — Damon and Elena — it might be possible that it is going to happen.

Screenwriter and producer, Kevin Williamson shared a heartwarming picture of Nina Dobrev dressed in a white lace dress that has sparked speculations among fans of a Damon, Elena wedding, Hollywood Life reported.

Damon, Elena marrying in the last scene together will be a joy ride for The Vampire Diaries fan. Damon [Ian Somerhalder] has always been so passionately in love with Elena [Nina Dobrev] that he is forever ready to leave his vampire status to marry her.

Friday night with some old friends. @paulvedere @ninadobrev #tvdforever A photo posted by Kevin Williamson (@kevwilliamson) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:36pm PST

Damon Salvatore and Elena Gilbert’s marriage is not talked about for the first time. During The Vampire Diaries Season 6 episode titled “Till Death Do Us Part,” Elena took the cure but then she realized that Damon might start to resent her after becoming human.

According to Us Magazine, after drinking the cure Elena got her memory back of all the beautiful moments that hse has spent with Damon, but she also remembered being almost killed by Lily, and Damon’s blunt reaction saying, “You know, I used to miss being human. Now I can’t think of anything more miserable on Earth.”

The plot further had that Damon did try to use excuses, which clearly did not work on Elena. Nina Dobrev’s return to the show definitely gives Damon Salvatore a much-needed chance to confess his love again and marry Elena Gilbert.

During her interview with TV Line, Julie Plec, executive producer, also pointed out that Nina Dobrev’s character has the most important role to play in The Vampire Diaries Season 8.

“[Elena] has a very strong presence this season, in the entire season, similarly to how she did last year. Not to put too much pressure on anything, but a promise was made. An emotional promise that I would like see come to life. There’s been friendship promises made and now we’ll see if we can deliver on them.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, Julie Plec also said recently that she is excited about Nina Dobrev’s return.

“Nina has always said that if there’s something for her to do in the series finale that she will be there to do it. When she left, she said, ‘I want to see this character to its end at the end of the show, so I can’t wait to come back and put her to bed again.'”

Executive producer Kevin Williamson also released official statement for Dobrev’s return revealing that something big is coming for TVD fans.

“I’m so excited to have Nina back to ensure our farewell episode is truly epic!”

However, during an interview two years back, Ian Somerhalder denied Damon Salvatore and Elena Gilbert being married ever.

“Think about it this way: Damon’s 173 and Elena’s 18 or 19. I mean, come on. Something tells me that’s not the best idea.”

This interview was taken before Nina Dobrev’s return was confirmed. Recently, even Ian Somerhalder was seen pointing out during his interview with Yahoo! TV that Nina Dobrev’s return means something big that might hint towards Damon and Elena’s marriage.

“Elena never really left. She’s always ever-present, and she plays a great deal into Damon’s morality, his understanding of who he is — especially in these last episodes. Despite everything he’s gotten involved with, he’s still trying to make decisions Elena would approve of, because she is still the light in his life, even cast in the darkness of her absence.”

The Vampire Diaries Season 8 finale episode is titled “I Was Feeling Epic,” will finally bring fans’ favorite characters together for the last time. The episode will air on March 10. Damon, Elena’s marriage and the much demanded by fans – Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev’s kiss will add magic to the series’ end.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]