‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Kept Son Away From Javi Post-Divorce

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry was keeping her son Isaac away from his stepdad, Javi, as evidenced by a new preview for an upcoming episode of the popular MTV show.

According to Radar Online, Kailyn previously told her 7-year-old son that he could not see Javi. Even though Javi was Isaac’s stepfather and not his biological dad, the two formed a close bond over the four years that Kailyn and Javi were married (and said bond likely started forming even before then).

“Mom and Javi were fighting. I wasn’t okay. It’s not fair because do you know what my mom is doing? My mom is saying I can’t come with Javi to see his new house and he can bring Lincoln. It’s not fair,” Isaac is heard telling his dad, Jo Rivera, in the new Teen Mom 2 clip.

Jo Rivera comforted his son the best that he could and told him that they would figure something out.

“I’m going to speak to your mom. She’s a little upset. A lot of things are happening right now and it’s stressful and confusing. They might fight every now and then, but everything is going to work out and be okay,” Rivera tells Isaac. “He’s not going to live with you right now, but you’re still going to see him,” Rivera assured his son.

Teen Mom star Kailyn Lowry likely has her own reasons for not wanting Javi to see Isaac and that may be expressed on the upcoming episode of Teen Mom 2. It is very hard to explain divorce to a child, and Isaac clearly doesn’t understand why he can’t see Javi — the man who lived with him and was a father-figure to him for quite some time.

Fans have had a really tough time watching Isaac move on without Javi in his life. In fact, many have tweeted about how heartbreaking it has been to see the child ask questions and not understand what is really going on.

Thankfully, however, Javi opened up about the situation and said that little Isaac is doing much better these days.

“Yeah it was sad to see him like that, but he does have his own room at my house. He’s doing a lot better now,” Javi said recently.

Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry has had her fair share of people calling her out for her behavior. In fact, many fans look at the relationship that Javi had with Kailyn’s first born (she and Javi have a 3-year-old son together named Lincoln) and wonder why on earth Kailyn would not want their relationship to carry on.

It is definitely a tricky situation that many split families have to go through. However, fans think that Kailyn is doing a very poor job handling her son’s reaction to her divorce. Other fans have voiced their support of Kailyn and really believe that she is doing the best that she can with the cards that she has been dealt.

There are two ways to look at every story, of course, but Kailyn is doing what is best for her and what she feels works best for her family.

