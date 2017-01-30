‘This Is Us’ Actress Chrissy Metz Finally Reveals Real-Life Boyfriend: Who Is He?

Chrissy Metz is living the life right now. Last year turned out pretty amazing for Chrissy, and 2017 is starting out just as great, if not better. The This Is Us actress definitely has everything going her way at the moment. Not only is Chrissy’s show a huge success, her love life is going just as well. Metz has a boyfriend but has been keeping her new man a secret, and fans have been anxious to find out who it is that has been making Chrissy so happy. Over the weekend, Metz finally took her boyfriend out in public for the world to see. So who is Chrissy’s mystery man?

People shared the news about Chrissy bringing her boyfriend to Entertainment Weekly’s SAG Awards party this past weekend. Metz has previously told media that her boyfriend is not actor but does do behind-the-scenes work in entertainment. Chrissy is now giving everyone the scoop. Her boyfriend is This Is Us cameraman Josh Stancil.

Everyone is surprised Chrissy has finally decided to share her boyfriend’s identity. Just less than two weeks ago, Metz shared with People that she was still keeping Josh a secret because she was trying to find her own way in Hollywood first before dragging him into the spotlight with her.

Chrissy said, “I’m just weaning him in, as I’m weaning myself in. It’s a lot. It’s a lot of undertaking. I’m not going to be able to pay attention to him. I’m like, ‘Babe, sorry, sorry. Just a second babe. Hold on babe.’ Eventually it’ll be like a no-brainer.”

During that interview, Chrissy also shared that things were going really well for her and her boyfriend.

Metz jokingly said, “Oh my God it’s going great. It’s going great. I can’t imagine how it must be to date an actress. So God bless him. God bless him.”

At that time, Chrissy still wasn’t quite ready to bring him out in public, but obviously something changed. Fans are certainly glad Metz decided to let everyone meet him.

Thank you @torridfashion for the dress and @charlielapson for the jewelry! Thank you @davidgardnerla for the beautiful hair and @makeupbymotoko for the beautiful makeup! Styling by @jordan_grossman Special thank you to @houseofcyndarella for crushing the tailoring! A photo posted by Chrissy Metz (@chrissymetz) on Jan 7, 2017 at 7:54pm PST

Chrissy has previously shared with Us Weekly how happy her new man makes her. Metz said she has always been blessed with great men in her life and is very grateful for that. Chrissy met Josh when This Is Us began filming. At the time, she wouldn’t say who her boyfriend was, just that he was not an actor but is definitely a fan of the show. It all makes perfect sense now.

Chrissy also said, “He’s an amazing guy, he’s super supportive and encouraging and that’s all I could ask for.”

When pressed why she was keeping him a secret, Chrissy said, “Here’s the thing, like, he needs to have his own life. I don’t want him roped into mine, so I just want to protect him. My little sweet treat.”

Josh must be a pretty amazing guy to steal the heart of such an outstanding woman. Fans are happy to see Chrissy’s love life on-set and off-set going so well. Not only are things going well in Chrissy’s private life, on This Is Us, Metz recently reconnected with Toby and the two are now engaged on the show.

This guy! This guy who doesn't have an Insta, who I instantly loved the moment we met at our very first #thisisus table read. I could gush for days about what a kind, incredible soul Chris is or explain just how talented he is, but you already knew that! So much gratitude for this guy. #chrissullivanistheish A photo posted by Chrissy Metz (@chrissymetz) on Dec 17, 2016 at 8:53am PST

While most fans are hoping things are smooth sailing for Chrissy’s character Kate and Toby, played by Chris Sullivan, a new man emerged last week, Duke, and it looks like he could throw a kink into their relationship. Kate met Duke at the weight loss camp she decided to attend in lieu of getting gastric bypass surgery. Duke seems to be really into Kate, who so far is blowing him off. Let’s hope it stays that way. Surely Chrissy wants to see her character end up with Toby, right?

This Is Us still has plenty of storylines for Kate, Toby and Duke, as well as the rest of the amazing cast. Don’t miss Chrissy on all new episodes of This Is Us, which airs Tuesday nights on ABC. The Season 1 finale is scheduled for March 7.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]