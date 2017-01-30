Stassi Schroeder Reveals ‘Red Flag’ Before Scheana Marie And Mike Shay’s Divorce

Jax Taylor isn’t the only one who saw Scheana Marie and Mike Shay’s divorce coming. According to a new interview, Stassi Schroeder noticed a red flag as well.

Although Stassi Schroeder didn’t expect her Vanderpump Rules co-stars to divorce quite so soon into their marriage, she admitted to noticing a red flag before they announced their plans to divorce at the end of last year.

“You’ll see as you keep watching this season. Shay kind of backed off from us almost entirely. It felt like he was almost never around,” Stassi Schroeder explained to Us Weekly magazine on January 30. “So that to me was like a little bit of a red flag, but like nothing major. So when they actually decided to split up, that was a little shocking.”

Stassi Schroeder’s co-stars were married for just over two years when they confirmed their plans to split in a statement to the magazine.

While Stassi Schroeder didn’t expect the divorce announcement to come when it did, she told Us Weekly magazine that she was happy to see that her co-star was brave enough to walk away.

“It was so fast that, like, I don’t remember having, like, a real reaction. All I know is that I’m happy that they are getting a divorce,” she explained. “I think [she’s] handled it so well and she’s been so strong, and I don’t know if I would have been able to have that strength if I was in her position. But I admire the way that she’s handled everything.”

A short time after Scheana Marie and Mike Shay released a joint statement to the magazine, in which they claimed that rumors regarding why they split have been “misguided,” Stassi Schroeder took to Twitter, where she seemingly called out Shay for living off his wife for years. Schroeder also revealed to fans that Scheana Marie had paid for his flight home to Michigan for the holidays.

In their statement, the now-estranged couple said that they had come to an amicable decision “on all matters” and remained committed to succeeding as friends. Sadly, as fans have seen on Twitter and Instagram, they don’t appear to have remained friendly at all. In addition to deleting all signs of Shay off Instagram, she appeared to poke fun at his financial situation on Twitter.

After seeing Stassi Schroeder’s tweet, she wrote, “I’m a giver. What can I say!?”

Right away, fans flooded the two women with comments, slamming them for taking such a public stance against Shay on Twitter — especially since the SUR Restaurant waitress previously suggested they not get to that point.

Just days before Stassi Schroeder commented on the Vanderpump Rules star’s divorce, her former boyfriend, Jax Taylor, gave his personal thoughts.

“I thought it would happen sooner. I kind of knew that Scheana and Shay was gonna end. I hate to say that because I love Scheana very much, and I do, I love Shay, I think he’s a great guy, but [they were] just polar opposite,” Jax Taylor told The Daily Dish, according to a report last week. “I feel like Scheana’s in a lot better place now.”

“I think [Scheana Marie] just loved the idea of marriage so much that she just wanted to get married when there were so many red flags,” Jax Taylor explained. “She was in love, she wanted to get married, she thought [marrying] her high school sweetheart would be the thing to do, and it wasn’t.”

To see more of Stassi Schroeder and her co-stars, including Scheana Marie and her soon-to-be ex-husband, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules tonight, January 30, and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

