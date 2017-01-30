‘Terminator’ Reboot Lands James Cameron And Tim Miller For 2019 Film

Terminator reboot is getting James Cameron and Tim Miller onboard, according to NME. The Avatar director and the Deadpool director are reportedly teaming up to create a new Terminator film.

Although there’s nothing official, Cameron, who sold his rights back in 1984 and hasn’t been involved in the making of the hit franchise since 1991’s Terminator 2, is reportedly in talks to return for the Terminator reboot.

Moreover, Cameron will reportedly team up with Miller, who made his directorial debut with 2016’s Deadpool, to work on the Terminator reboot. Sources cited by Deadline claim the new film in the big-guy-saves-the-future series will bring a “conclusion” to the franchise.

David Ellison, who co-financed the latest Terminator film Genisys in 2015 and still holds many rights to the franchise, is reportedly returning to finance the Terminator reboot. Cameron, who directed the original 1984 film and its sequel Terminator 2: Judgment Day, will reportedly regain certain rights to the hit series in 2019.

33 years ago in late 1984 'The Terminator' was released. Retweet if you agree the film is an absolute classic. pic.twitter.com/1Tq1hbO9ZD — I ❤80s (@IL0VEthe80s) January 24, 2017

Cameron has yet to comment on his involvement in the making of 2019’s Terminator reboot, but the Avatar director has remained largely silent about the franchise since he finished the 1991 film.

Cameron did, however, say a few things about 2015’s Terminator Genisys in his interview with Yahoo. The director admitted he recognized a few things while watching the 2015 film and praised it for being “very respectful” of his first two original films.

“Then all of the sudden, it just swerves. And now I’m going on a journey. I feel like the franchise has been reinvigorated, like this is a renaissance.”

Cameron is apparently returning to oversee the franchise to save the Terminator reboot from the poor reviews and disappointing box office figures it had seen with 2015’s Terminator Genisys, co-starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke.

James Cameron consulting on a new Terminator film, with Deadpool's Tim Miller as potential director: https://t.co/Fj17yAZvYS pic.twitter.com/Rbmgofh88s — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) January 23, 2017

Although Terminator Genisys pulled in $440 million at the box office worldwide, it wasn’t much of a profit considering that its budget was $125 million. After the film’s disaster, fans of the franchise are joining forces to pitch new story ideas for the Terminator reboot that could actually work, according to CinemaBlend.

In November, a pitch film called Terminator: Extermination was released and teased fans with a pretty promising concept for the Terminator reboot. The film’s story was centered around the continuous future war between humans and the machines.

While the details of the film’s concept could be tweaked, the idea of the film for the Terminator reboot remains rather interesting. The concept of the pitch film was that after Skynet is gone, machines continue their existence in chaotic and small factions.

And while humans haven’t finished exterminating the machines, the machines begin joining their forces to become organized and powerful once again. In order to ensure their survival, the machines even munch on humans as a fuel source.

Why this concept is good for the future Terminator reboot is that fans will finally get to see the highly-anticipated future war between the machines and humans. Such a concept and story would also allow the franchise to come up with new ideas for potential future installments and sequels.

The Terminator: James Cameron Returning To Oversee Next Instalment, In Talks With… https://t.co/3JT7eE7tsH pic.twitter.com/o7ZVg51dMq — Eamonn Rafferty (@eamonnrafferty) January 21, 2017

After the news of Cameron and Miller’s involvement in the Terminator reboot had broken the Internet, fans of the franchise took to social media to praise the move and said they were hopeful the save-the-future series could be saved.

While 2015’s Terminator Genisys scored only 25 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, the original two Terminator films helmed by Cameron scored 100 per cent and 93 per cent respectively. The Terminator reboot will also reportedly be made by Miller, whose directorial debut with Deadpool was a huge success, earning 84 per cent on the Tomatometer and $783 million at the box office worldwide.

