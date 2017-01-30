Donald Trump Signed Ball Sold For 5 Times Its Value, Does America’s New President Have Value, Despite Immigration Ban?

A baseball signed by Donald Trump was sold at a recent auction for five times as much as it would have sold for before he became the President of the United States. Does America’s new President have value, despite the outrage caused by his recent immigration ban?

TMZ reported that a baseball signed by Donald Trump was just sold for over $2,000 at the Goldin Auctions. The authenticated Trump signed baseball got 27 bids and was sold for a final price of $2,082.50.

Behind the scenes from the Oval Office. Speaking with world leaders today – Sunday, January 29, 2017. A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:11am PST

Baseballs signed by Donald Trump before he became the President of the United States would routinely sell for around $100 to $200. However, this recent sale makes his signature worth more than several other United States presidents.

According to International Business Times, Donald Trump is the richest president in United States history, with the real estate tycoon’s net worth estimated to be around $3.7 billion.

Behind scenes – in the Oval Office with my team. #USA ???????? A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jan 28, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

Trump’s annual salary is $60 million. In November, the 70-year-old said that he would not collect the $400,000 annual salary that is typically earned by the President of the United States.

Despite Donald Trump’s recent travel ban which has caused outrage throughout America, it would appear that a great deal of Americans still value the new President of the United States very much.

On Friday, President Trump made the decision to indefinitely suspend Syrian refugees and seven predominantly Muslim nations from entering the Unites States, according to the New York Times.

The U.S. has a 60 billion dollar trade deficit with Mexico. It has been a one-sided deal from the beginning of NAFTA with massive numbers…of jobs and companies lost. If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting. A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:38am PST

Just hours after the ban was placed on immigrants, outrage spread across the country and families across the world were affected.

This ban will also disrupt the lives and careers of the numerous immigrants who have been cleared to live in America under visas.

However, some Americans are unapologetically supporting Donald Trump and his decision to ban these people from coming into the country.

According to Newsweek, almost half of Americans who voted are for blocking immigration from “terror-prone” countries.

“American voters support 48 – 42 percent suspending immigration from ‘terror prone’ regions, even if it means turning away refugees from those regions.”

Trump supporters see the immigration ban as a smart way to protect the country from terrorist attacks.

Signing orders to move forward with the construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines in the Oval Office. A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jan 24, 2017 at 10:06am PST

It may seem like the entire nation is infuriated by President Trump’s travel ban. However, Trump’s supporters simply aren’t being as vocal because they have gotten what they wanted.

Many supporters believe that there needs to be a legislation implemented to screen out and “vet people” who are on a watchlist or may be a part of a known terrorist group.

Fellow Republican U.S. senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham have publicly criticized Donald Trump’s order, saying that it may be a “self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism.”

However, Sarah Palin voiced that she believed Trump was “exercising common-sense compassion to keep human beings safe.”

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders tweeted, “Well done @POTUS it’s the only way to stay safe + free. I would do the same. Hope you’ll add more Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia soon.”

Just landed with Melania & my family. Thank you for all of your support. I love you – and WE WILL MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!! A photo posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Jan 19, 2017 at 9:29am PST

Do you think Donald Trump holds value to the American people, despite the travel ban he has placed on immigrants? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Staff/Getty Images]