Fredrik Eklund House: ‘MDLNY’ Star Wants Help To Name His Connecticut Mansion

Fredrik Eklund has been filming another season of Million Dollar Listing: New York and based on his social media pages, it sounds like this season could be one of the best years yet in real estate sales. Eklund has been issuing contracts out left and right, and ranking in millions of dollars in overall sales for his team. Also, Fredrik recently opened up another office in Sweden, and he has been expanding his team around the world. However, on the weekends, Fredrik and his husband Derek Kaplan head up to their Connecticut mansion, where they can relax and bond over their busy careers.

According to a new Instagram post, Fredrik Eklund is now revealing that he wants to give a name to the home he purchased last year after struggling with his family troubles. For a long time, Fredrik wanted children, and when he started the journey, he was very excited. However, the journey was heartbreaking, as he lost the babies during pregnancy — twice. In other words, when Eklund bought the home, he was looking for a place to heal his heart.

“And when the night falls we arrive to her. My favorite time of the week, the moment it all comes together. Lighting all the fire places, roasting a whole chicken in the oven, while Nina Simone sings for us. And the warmth spreads throughout the house. What do you think we should name her?” Fredrik Eklund asked in an Instagram post, sharing that they really wanted to name their Connecticut home.

Frozen beauty. ⛸ A photo posted by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Jan 29, 2017 at 12:12pm PST

And Eklund did get plenty of suggestions for the home, including words that described the love between Fredrik and his husband, and words that described how they felt when they were there. However, it sounds like Fredrik Eklund has yet to pick a word that truly describes how awesome he feels every time he visits this home. When he first bought the mansion with his husband, Derek, he was heartbroken over having two miscarriages.

It’s no secret that Fredrik really wanted a little baby girl, Milla, and he had hoped that this would come true when they had found an egg donor and a surrogate. The first time around, they were pregnant with twins and the second time, they miscarried rather early in the pregnancy. This was documented on Million Dollar Listing: New York. So when Fredrik bought the mansion in Connecticut, it was a life-changing moment for him.

“It’s really changed our lives in many ways. I really mean that,” Fredrik Eklund has revealed to Bravo about this big purchase, adding, “We have lived in New York for 13 years and have been working so hard. I’ve been traveling quite a bit and having fun and have had an amazing career, but I think this house has changed everything in the best of ways because it’s given me a break two days a week.”

That feeling when we arrive and I see her…. Let the cozy weekend begin. ????‍???? A photo posted by Fredrik Eklund (@fredrikeklundny) on Jan 13, 2017 at 2:23pm PST

Derek and Eklund were not exactly on the same page about having children when Fredrik first started talking about doing IVF. Derek already has a son with two women, who wanted to use his sperm to create a baby. His son visits him in New York, but Fredrik really wanted his own child. But after the heartbreak, it sounds like Eklund and his husband found one another again, and they could be gearing up for another IVF try.

“I think we found ourselves and one another again in that house,” Fredrik Eklund revealed about his marriage and the heartbreak he experienced with the miscarriages, according to Bravo, adding, “This dream of having kids is becoming an even bigger dream because of the house because it allows us to have kids in a different kind of way with that house. I didn’t really expect it. Of course, I fell in love with the house as soon as I saw it. I got very emotional, and something connected within me. I didn’t know, but now I know.”

What do you think Fredrik Eklund should name his home in Connecticut? Do you think he should think of a family-friendly name, as he appears ready to try IVF again?

