‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers Reveal Nick Viall’s Final Rose Pick, But Sources Hint At Trouble In The Relationship Already

People are buzzing about ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season, and it will not be long before viewers get to see which bachelorette snags Nick Viall’s final rose. Gossip guru Reality Steve has been dishing out spoilers since filming took place, and there is some buzz swirling about the state of this Season 21 relationship at this point. Which lady is said to be Nick’s pick and are the two still together?

Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers revealed shortly after filming wrapped that Nick Viall picked Vanessa Grimaldi at the final rose ceremony. He added that the two got engaged, which has typically been the expectation these days, and they are said to still be engaged now. Filming wrapped up in November, but everybody will have to wait until the season finale airing in March to find out for sure if he got engaged to Vanessa as teasers suggest.

At this point, various Bachelor spoilers do seem to support that Viall’s final rose goes to Grimaldi and that they get engaged. However, viewers know that this time where the couple needs to keep things quiet can be pretty difficult, and Reality Steve’s teasers have detailed that Nick and Vanessa are struggling through some rocky times. Despite some supposed issues, spoilers note that the couple does remain together and technically engaged at this point. In addition, Reality Steve notes that he fully expects the two to still be together, at least officially, when the finale and the “After the Final Rose” special air this spring.

Nick and Vanessa may still be together, but it seems that fans may want to brace themselves for a split rather than a televised wedding. Reality Steve’s Bachelor spoilers have previously teased that the distance factor has become a significant issue, as Grimaldi seemingly is hesitant to leave her life in Canada behind and move to Los Angeles to be with Viall.

Now, according to InTouch, there are additional barriers to this potential happily-ever-after scenario. Their sources indicate that Vanessa has had a hard time watching Nick on-screen with other women, leaving her feeling embarrassed and worried that his intentions may not have been sincere. Grimaldi supposedly is starting to have regrets about accepting Viall’s proposal and is said to be second-guessing her plans to build a future with him.

Adding more fuel to the supposed fire is that Vanessa is very close to her family, and Bachelor spoilers hint that the Grimaldi family doesn’t care all that much for Viall. Sources share that not only has Vanessa heard from fellow bachelorettes about less savory things regarding Viall that she didn’t see herself, but now her family is said to be less-than-supportive of her being with the Bachelor star, and it’s taking a toll on her.

Nick is definitely one of the more controversial leads of the past few seasons, as his sincerity has been questioned by some and he has already looked for love several times within the franchise. However, he really won viewers over last summer on Bachelor in Paradise, and there are a solid number of fans who believe that he really does want to find his Ms. Right. Spoilers have reported that he has said that he is happy with the outcome of the show and found love, but if these various reports are true, this relationship is already showing major signs of distress.

Will Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi get engaged at the final rose ceremony and manage to stay together to prove the doubters wrong? ABC’s The Bachelor 2017 season is airing on Monday nights, and it won’t be long before the spoilers are proven right or wrong.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]