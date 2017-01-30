‘Fallout: New Vegas 2’ Rumors Leaked, Obsidian CEO Talks Another ‘Fallout 3’, And ‘Fallout 4’ Goes High-Res In 1.9 [Rumors]

The Fallout franchise has had a phenomenal success with Fallout 4 being the latest installment, but rumors of a New Vegas 2 have been buzzing. The Obsidian CEO also revealed an unrevealed Fallout 3 version and now there will come a 1.9 patch for the latest version of the series that will offer a high resolution option for both PC and PS4 Pro.

Grab a Sunset Sarsaparilla and watch me patrol the Mojave live now at https://t.co/UcpQhLlBC0 #111 #BringBackVaultBoy #FalloutNewVegas pic.twitter.com/QhrGLEUzTQ — Sparkythread (@sparkythread) January 18, 2017

Fallout Rumors Getting Closer To The Mark

Last year’s rumor about a Fallout: New Orleans made its way online and raised quite a ruckus considering an Obsidian tweet showed some Louisiana field notes by Obsidian developer Josh Sawyer as he explored the area. Then there was another rumor this year regarding Obsidian’s post on Twitter that people had only speculated a Fallout: New Orleans tease that turned out to be just a quote from the company’s Pillars of Eternity game series as they are working on a sequel.

There was even a rumor involving an “internal movement” regarding a Fallout 5 game tweeted via Ryan Alosio, voiceover actor for Dean in Fallout 4. It was quickly removed.

Now there’s a Fallout: New Vegas 2 rumor going around, according to Frag Hero. This isn’t the first time this topic was brought about because four years ago, according to Game Rant, Obsidian had expressed a desire for a New Vegas sequel per Obsidian’s CEO Feargus Urquhart.

“Oh, we’d love to do Fallout: New Vegas 2. It would be awesome. If I think of going from Fallout 1 to Fallout 2, we tried to associate the two areas somewhat closely. It wasn’t just ‘Oh, we’re gonna do this 2,000 miles from here.’ So I think if we were to do Fallout: New Vegas 2 — or just a new Fallout — we would probably separate it from what the internal team at Bethesda’s doing. We’d keep it on the West Coast, because we’re West Coast people. They’re East Coast, so it makes sense.”

Even Bethesda’s Todd Howard chimed in on such a collaboration and Urquhart even suggested entertaining Los Angeles’ Boneyard venue as seen in the first Fallout game.

“And we need an interesting confined area. So I mean, it could be LA. Fallout LA. That could be interesting. It’d probably be The Boneyard, which is from Fallout 1. It could be very different. It could be almost a Walking Dead meets Fallout-like thing because of all the radiation.”

Now Frag Hero’s source, who has been pretty on par with rumors historically, had said that the aforementioned and rumored New Orleans game is actually Fallout: New Vegas 2. So it would appear that the source has found its target. There isn’t much information, but the source revealed two things.

Upcoming reveal is planned, possibly for E3.

Obsidian is involved.

Stay in close contact with a follow-up because the source indicated that “actual tangible evidence” will be available in the next couple of days.

Two Fallout 3’s Are Better Than One?

An interview with Urquhart revealed a second Fallout 3 game. This was during a time it was code named “Van Buren”, formerly Fallout 3, which later wound up as Balder’s Gate 3, according the following quoted directly from IGN.

“‘It was actually the second Fallout 3,’ Urquhart said of Van Buren, noting that Black Isle’s first Fallout 3 project was in the works a bit earlier, after Fallout 2 was complete and Planescape: Torment was still in development.”

Feargus interjected the interviewer and said that was originally a second Fallout 3. Apparently, there had been a shuffling around of code names and tying them into their game titles. It was then the game publisher Interplay had been going through financial issues, so in place of this second Fallout 3 was Icewind Dale. So the teams switched the project titles respectively.

PS4 Pro And PC Gets A High Resolution Fallout 4

Although Bethesda’s last post-apocalyptic game has been out for quite some time with a good amount of DLC expansions, news broke that both the PS4 Pro and PC gamers will be getting patch 1.9 which will introduce a high resolution version of the game come next week. IGN did mention that the patch will also include Xbox One later in the article, so it looks like this would include that console platform not mentioned in the headline.

Remember the Fallout: New Orleans rumours last year? Well it might actually be New Vegas 2: https://t.co/OjxhnZkFXW #FalloutNewVegas #gaming pic.twitter.com/NbIMDS7Oii — ZeroBox Gaming (@ZeroboxGaming) January 30, 2017

A high-resolution texture pack will be available as a free download for PC next week as well.

[Featured Image by Christian Petersen /Getty Images]