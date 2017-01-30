Chrissy Metz Says ‘This is Us’ Fans Might Get Upset Over Love Triangle Storyline: Will Kate Cheat On Toby?

Chrissy Metz says This Is Us fans should prepare for another emotional ride, but this one will have nothing to do with Jack Pearson’s death. In a promo clip for the upcoming episode “I Call Marriage,” Metz’ character gets a visit from her fiancé Toby (Chris Sullivan) at the weight loss immersion camp she’s staying at. However, Toby has a run-in with Duke (Adam Bartley), the very forward horse groomer who has been eyeing Kate.

[PREVIEW] Things are about to get awkward between Kate and Toby. https://t.co/rM6MVRZLg8 #whipclip One of my favs!! pic.twitter.com/LHtrcyAyvS — Josette M. DelGesso (@Jomar1221Mudda) January 29, 2017

In an interview with TV Guide, Chrissy Metz hinted that a love triangle is brewing as her character confronts her painful past head on. Metz said Toby’s near-fatal heart attack made her character realize how important he is to her and that in the moment of the proposal she did indeed love him.

“As we discover and uncover and discard these things that we’ve held onto for so long, she does question, “Am I [in love]?” Chrissy said.

“Of course, there are people that introduced to her at the camp who are a little bit of a devil on the shoulder and also a mirror. She starts to contemplate very different things that she’s never had to before…There’s a lot going on. There’s been a lot happening. Sometimes relationships when they are tried and tested, they either fall apart or they get stronger. We don’t know what’s going to happen with that.”

This Is Us fans already have mixed feelings about Duke, who boldly told Chrissy Metz’ character that he thinks she’s “sexy as hell” before giving her the room number to his cabin. While Kate told him “no thanks,” the mysterious horse groomer told her that, despite what she thinks, “This is happening.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chrissy Metz teased that her character’s love story could take a bit of a detour on the way to the wedding chapel.

“Duke is a little cheeky — much to Kate’s disliking,” Chrissy told EW of the show’s male character. “But he is supportive in an unconventional way, if I can cryptically explain that. There’s some twists and turns in that thread of the story — and I think that some audience members might be a little upset.”

Do we see the beginning of a love triangle? #ThisIsUs ???? @ChrissyMetz A photo posted by This Is Us (@nbcthisisus) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:23am PST

This Is Us creator Fan Fogelman told Entertainment Weekly he’s not surprised that the new man in Kate’s life has already rubbed some fans the wrong way.

“I think in this episode [“Three Sentences”], Duke is meant to be nothing but creepy and make the audience unsettled,” Fogelman explained. “We’ll see if that evolves in the weeks to come.”

Fogelman admitted it was “fun” to write that first scene when Duke and Toby come face to face, but he reminds fans that Kate and Toby’s relationship has been unconventional since Day One.

“Everything about their relationship has been abnormal,” he said.

“But we deal with that a lot. It’s going to be a big thing of conversation moving forward, not necessarily in the next week or two, but after that, of saying, ‘Hey, everything we have done has been under the lens of massive life changes and heart attacks and proposals and weight loss. We’ve had a lot of ups and downs, and we’re suddenly getting married, and what are we going to do and how are we going to do all of this?”

While Fogelman knows that most This Is Us fans want Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan’s characters to end up together, he’s making no promises that Kate and Toby will live happily ever after.

“I think there’s something that’s both wildly charmed, and all you want is for them to be together,” the showrunner said.

“But I’ve been in those relationships where you’re like, ‘I also know this isn’t completely good…’ Even though it is completely good. But there’s something about our pattern that’s strange. Will that create an opening for a guy like Duke if he reveals a softer underbelly? It remains to be seen.”

One thing is for certain: Duke isn’t going away anytime soon. Bartley’s IMDB page shows that he will guest star in at least three This Is Us episodes.

Take a look at the video below to see Chrissy Metz in the promo for “I Call Marriage.”

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]