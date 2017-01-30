Emmy Awards 2017 Host Stephen Colbert Already Saving Up His Trump Jokes

Emmy Awards 2017 has its own host now, according to the Huffington Post. CBS announced on Tuesday that Stephen Colbert would host the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards this coming September.

Stephen Colbert will host the 2017 Emmy Awards https://t.co/nK6szmwkgN pic.twitter.com/cZigii18lE — Huffington Post (@HuffingtonPost) January 24, 2017

While American fans of Stephen Colbert are certain that he could crack thousands of jokes about the new U.S. President Donald Trump if the Emmy Awards 2017 took place this month, the Late Show host will be able to accumulate even more Trump-related material to joke about in September.

Probably even enough for millions of jokes, but that depends only on both Trump’s absurdity as the U.S. President and Colbert’s creativity. In fact, Colbert has already started cracking jokes about Trump ahead of the Emmy Awards 2017.

Teasing his upcoming hosting gig at the Emmy Awards 2017, Colbert addressed in his press statement the false claim that Trump’s January 20 inauguration had the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration.”

#StephenColbert announcing he’ll host: “This’ll be the largest audience to witness an #Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe”???? pic.twitter.com/l6dfk26O1L — Mary Zimnik (@maryzimnik) January 24, 2017

In the press release, Colbert said his Emmy Awards 2017 “will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period,” mocking White House spokesperson Sean Spicer’s false claim about Trump’s inauguration. The Late Show host added that it will be the largest audience ever “both in-person and around the globe.”

Only time will tell if Colbert has what it takes to draw millions of viewers around the world to the screens to watch the Emmy Awards 2017 on September 17. If his late night talk show is any indication, Colbert’s Late Show saw the ratings boost during Trump’s inauguration week.

During that week, Colbert – quite expectedly – dedicated a fair share of his time on air to blast the new U.S. President. According to TVNewser’s estimations, the Late Show was up 21 percent from the same night the previous week.

The Emmy Awards 2017 will air at 8 P.M. EST on September 17 on CBS, and the nominations for Emmys 2017 will be announced on July 13. While that’s a little less than half a year from now, Emmy will hold its Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony a little sooner, on April 30, according to Variety.

Daytime Emmy Awards set finalists for drama performer nominations: https://t.co/nEM8ZkkU0u pic.twitter.com/AnphLwwDVi — Yahoo TV (@YahooTV) January 26, 2017

In fact, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) already knows who will be competing for nominations in the Daytime Emmy Awards 2017 drama acting categories. The NATAS revealed on Wednesday the top contenders for the following acting prizes: lead actor, lead actress, supporting actor, supporting actress, younger actor, and younger actress.

The top finalists for the Daytime Emmy Awards 2017 acting nominations have been picked by the NATAS through online balloting. Those who will advance past this round will actually compete at the April 30 ceremony.

NATAS members will decide who of those handpicked actors and actress deserve the actual Daytime Emmy Awards 2017 nominations on February 20, while the nominations will be officially announced only a month later, on March 22 on CBS’s daytime series The Talk.

Looking at the finalists in each category, it’s fair to say that actors from only four drama series will be competing at Daytime Emmy Awards 2017 for the acting Emmys: Days of Our Lives (NBC), The Young and the Restless (CBS), General Hospital (ABC), and The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS).

For the outstanding lead actress in a drama series award at Daytime Emmy Awards 2017, four The Young and the Restless stars will be competing against three actresses from NBC’s Days of Our Lives, two stars of General Hospital, and one from CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful.

As for the outstanding lead actor in a drama series prize at the upcoming Daytime Emmy Awards 2017, four actors from CBS’s The Young and the Restless will be up against two actors from each of the three series: ABC’s General Hospital, CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful and NBC’s Days of Our Lives.

[Featured Image by Charles Sykes/AP Images]