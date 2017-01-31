Lady Gaga Tunes Up To Make History At 2017 Super Bowl Halftime As Migos Petition Goes Viral

Lady Gaga is posed to make history with her performance at the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime. But even as Gaga reveals some of her detailed preparations and plans for the show, a petition proposing to replace Lady Gaga with Migos is gaining traction. Will it succeed?

As fans argue about whether they’re cheering for the Atlanta Falcons or the New England Patriots at the 2017 Super Bowl, Lady Gaga is preparing to follow up her performance of the National Anthem last year with a memorable halftime show, reported E News.

When Gaga takes the stage for the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, viewers will see a performance that she’s “been planning this since I was 4,” revealed the singer. Lady Gaga has her eyes on the fans, and she’s seeking a way to create unity.

“For me, it’s all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn’t normally come together.”

While Lady Gaga seeks to create a unique performance, she’s also found inspiration by looking at musicians who starred in previous years. The singer praised several legendary singers, while emphasizing her desire to make her own Super Bowl performance memorable.

“Michael Jackson was incredible. I also loved Diana Ross,” praised Gaga. “Bruce Springsteen—my father was a big fan—I really loved his halftime show too.”

Noting that she wants to find a way to help viewers experience the Super Bowl’s “patriotism of the event,” Lady Gaga also discussed the challenges that she faces in crafting a different performance.

“I think the challenge is to look at it and say, ‘What can I do differently? How can I elevate certain little things here and there, and also make it about the music?'” she questioned.

Aware that many have seen variations of halftime shows before, Gaga is taking on the challenge of jumping on that “big world stage” to bring the world a new experience. And Lady Gaga is determined to make that experience one that the entire family can enjoy.

“I want every guy’s girlfriend in his arms…I want every husband and wife kissing…every kid laughing.”

Gaga envisions all these individuals cherishing a “really powerful family experience watching the Super Bowl.” And where will she be while they’re watching? Try the roof of the NRG Stadium. The singer has said that she’ll kick off her Super Bowl halftime show on the roof of the Super Bowl stadium.

Rehearsing for weeks, Lady Gaga recently headed to Houston for rehearsals. She’s also turned to Instagram to share glimpses of everything from her count-down to Super Bowl to her workouts.

#SB51 10 days A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:57pm PST

Gaga’s getting help with the choreography from Ricky Jackson, who has tweeted his own excitement about the show.

“Hugging @ladygaga saying, ‘I can’t believe we made it here! The #SuperBowl,'” wrote Jackson.

Super Bowl LI will be broadcast on February 5 from NRG Stadium in Houston on Fox.

But when it comes to Lady Gaga as the performer for the Super Bowl halftime show, some rap fans are urging that a change be made. A petition on Change.org is gaining traction as it pushes Atlanta trio Migos as Lady Gag’s replacement, reported Billboard.

“Halftime should be Migos killing Bad and Boujee,” states the petition. “Future kills em with March Madness, then Outkast comes out and does an AQUEMINI sampler and then they end it with BUN B and JAY Z DOING BIG PIMPIN!!!!”

And just in case those reading the petition feel dubious about swapping out Lady Gaga for Migos, the creators have an additional persuasive tactic.

“If you’re gonna put on a show for billions THIS IS THE ONLY SHOW.”

As for how Migos feels about taking to the sports world’s biggest stage, it appears the trio is ready.

“I didn’t know it was real and people got signatures,” Quavo said. “Let’s do it. We’re ready to f—ing perform.”

The petition included a request that Andre 3000 and Erykah Badu reunite and perform, with Young Thug singing “Guwop Home” as a replacement for the national anthem. At this point, however, Hamilton stars Phillipa Soo, Renee Elise Goldsberry and Jasmine Cephas Jones are slated to sing the “Star-Spangled Banner,” with Luke Bryan crooning “America the Beautiful.”

As of January 31 morning, the petition had 56,735 supporters, with 18,265 needed to reach the goal of 75,000.

