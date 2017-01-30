Jill Duggar Baby: ‘Counting On’ Star Announces Sex Of Second Child

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derrick Dillard are expecting their second child and the world now knows the sex of their baby! According to People Magazine, Jill and Derrick announced the news to their families first and are now letting fans of 19 Kids And Counting and Counting On know that she will be giving her son Israel a baby brother!

“The pair shared a sweet photo of their little family announcing baby Dillard’s gender with an adorable outfit: a blue and black t-shirt and red pants. The couple revealed the gender of the baby to their family through a scavenger hunt with the younger Duggar siblings,” People Magazine reports.

#comparingbellies after Israel had dinner???? #foodbelly #babybump A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:45am PST

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband will welcome their second baby boy in July. They are both very excited to be having another baby and were overjoyed when they learned that they were expecting again.

“We are so excited to be expecting Dillard baby #2! Children really are a wonderful blessing from God. Having Israel has been such a delight to us that we know a second sweet baby will only continue to add joy to our family. We are thankful to God for this sweet child and we cannot wait to see her or him face to face,” the couple said in a joint statement last year.

A photo posted by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Nov 13, 2016 at 6:38pm PST

Now, Jill and Derrick know that they will be meeting another little boy in just a few months!

Jill Duggar Dillard hasn’t said too much about her upcoming baby’s arrival. Many fans know that Jill had a fairly difficult labor with Israel. According to Mail Online, Jill had to have an emergency C-section after being in labor for 70+ hours at 42 weeks back in April 2015.

“Despite that experience, Jill still said in a video posted by TLC that she and Derrick are ‘so excited’ to be parents again and cannot wait to welcome their newest family member this July. ‘We’re really excited about having another son, and I know that Israel and this one will be best friends,’ said Jill. The 25-year-old reality star also said that she ‘had morning sickness in the first trimester’ but is now feeling much better in [her] second trimester.'”

Jill Duggar Dillard isn’t the only Duggar family member expecting a baby, either. Her sister, Jessa Duggar, is expecting her second child with her husband Ben Seewald. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, there is some strong speculation — presented by Jill Duggar herself — that Jessa is going to have a little girl any day now. Jessa’s actual due date is just a few days away and fans are already anxiously awaiting the news that the second baby Seewald has been born!

Jessa and Ben decided not to share the sex of their second baby with the public, but it is presumed that they have found out. Like many new parents, the couple wants to keep the sex of their baby private as a way for them to share in the experience without having to tell everyone that specific news.

It is presumed that Jessa and Ben will announce the birth of their baby soon after he or she is born. Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard will likely do the same when their little guy joins the world this summer.

Are you a fan of the Duggar family? Are you excited to hear that Jill Duggar and Derrick Dillard will be having another boy this year?

