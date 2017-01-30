Kourtney Kardashian Posts Nude Photo On Snapchat: Is She Attempting To Lure Scott Disick Or Justin Bieber?

Is Kourtney Kardashian showing off her body in hopes of getting the attention from her rumored flame, Justin Bieber, or her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick? That’s what a new report suspects.

After traveling to Costa Rica with her family, the 37-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a very racy photo of herself on Snapchat, which featured her nude in a swimming pool.

After the mother of three shared a couple of photos of herself in a skimpy bra top and baggy pants on Instagram, a Hollywood Life report on January 30 wondered if she had shared her nude Snapchat in an effort to lure Bieber or Disick, both of whom she’s been linked to in recent weeks.

“If you’re out there, Scott Disick, 33, and Justin Bieber, 22, well, maybe it’s time to make a real decision when it comes to your relationship with [Kourtney Kardashian],” the outlet wrote.

In her photo, Kourtney Kardashian is clearly naked, but because she is facing away from the camera in a swimming pool, and none of her intimate areas were clearly seen.

After splitting from Scott Disick, the father of her three children, Kourtney Kardashian began hanging out with Justin Bieber in Los Angeles. For several months, they were rumored to be dating.

“They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A,” a source told People Magazine in April of last year, months into their rumored romance. “He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out.”

Kourtney Kardashian shares three children with Scott Disick: Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] is great. Justin thinks it’s cool that she is older and hot. She isn’t clingy and has her own life,” the source continued. “There are no bad consequences for Justin to hook up with her. She is very easy going and just makes it fun for him to be around her.”

In addition to their many outings in Los Angeles, Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber seemingly reunited at his “Purpose World Tour” show in Los Angeles in March of last year, and while there, Kardashian labeled herself a “Belieber.” Months later, the rumored couple was seen together in Miami, where she was enjoying time with friends and he was participating in a number of concerts in the area.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber were seen together most recently at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, California, earlier this month. However, despite spending time with one another at the venue, a People Magazine source claimed they were just friends.

Kardashian and Bieber “hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together,” the source alleged. “Kourtney is still serious about making things work with Scott. She went to the birthday party for Cash first and was ready to party more after. They chatted, had fun but that was it. Kourtney is finished hooking up with Justin.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick split in July of 2015 but have been targeted with rumors of a possible reconciliation in the years since. Because the former couple is often seen together with their kids, many have suspected that they are back on, and their frequent family trips to places including Aspen, Mexico, and Costa Rica have only fueled the reports. However, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have both remained silent in regard to their current relationship status.

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian, tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13 when the series returns to the E! network this March.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]