Vicki Gunvalson Slammed For Celebrating Successes As ‘RHOC’ Co-Stars Leave The Show

Vicki Gunvalson has been on The Real Housewives of Orange County since the very beginning, and it’s no secret that Vicki doesn’t want to be associated with those wives who simply shop, lunch, and gossip with girlfriends. Vicki has worked very hard on her insurance company, starting with a home office and moving into a massive building in Orange County. Before, Vicki only had a few assistants to help her out and now she has a whole sales team, so it makes sense that she wants to celebrate her successes, especially when she’s being honored or recognized.

According to a new Instagram post, Vicki Gunvalson decided to share a picture of herself next to a poster on which she was featured. It’s no secret that Gunvalson is proud of everything she has accomplished, but some of her followers are a bit bothered by the fact that Vicki is celebrating herself. This past week, many of her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars have been sharing the news that they are not returning to the show, and they all hint that it is because of Vicki. However, Gunvalson doesn’t seem to care because she has plenty of positive things to celebrate.

“Just saw my photo on the wall at my conference. I guess that sums up my personality in one sentence #Multitasker #AdvisorConference,” Vicki Gunvalson shared on Instagram over the weekend with a picture of herself being recognized for her hard work in the insurance industry.

One person added, “You are so full of yourself, so fake!!!”

Many Real Housewives of Orange County viewers are still upset with Vicki over the Brooks Ayers scandal. Even though she feels that she was a victim of the scandal, many people want her to admit that she knew he was lying. And as Vicki Gunvalson is celebrating her professional success and her new relationship, one person pointed out that she’s known for causing drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“Give me a break. You’re known for a lot more than that – and most of it isn’t pleasant,” one person added in addition to the other harsh comments that Vicki Gunvalson received on Instagram, while one person wrote on Twitter, “‘My’ Photo, ‘My Conf’, ‘My’ personality…you are pretty full of yourself as usual.”

Even though some people are very vocal about Vicki’s involvement in the cancer scandal, others have managed to forgive her for whatever she may have done or said in the past. And they want to celebrate Gunvalson’s success, regardless of what happened in the past.

“You have worked so hard for everything you have. Enjoy everything you have worked for. You have an amazing man in your life and you have never looked happier. Don’t acknowledge any negativity always stay positive!” one person chose to write to Vicki Gunvalson on Instagram, showing clear support for the original Real Housewives of Orange County star, who has managed to pull her business up again after the Brooks Ayers cancer scandal.

Report: Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd Returning to RHOC Season 12 https://t.co/ZtYfWZ3twy pic.twitter.com/c5POHjF9I4 — AllThingsRH (@AllThingsRH) January 28, 2017

These days, Vicki is dating a new man, and fans may get to know more about him on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. And she may be excited to share her new life, even though Meghan King Edmonds and Heather Dubrow won’t be filming the show with her this spring.

What do you think of Vicki Gunvalson celebrating her own successes during the same week that her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars are announcing their exits from the show? Are you surprised that Vicki isn’t saying anything about her co-stars leaving?

