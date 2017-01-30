Pippa Middleton Won’t Be Upstaged By Her Sister Kate Middleton At Her May Wedding

Pippa Middleton and her royal sister, Kate Middleton, were the cutest bridesmaids ever, according to E! Online. A nearly three-decades-old video surfaced on the internet showing the two sisters as bridesmaids at their uncle’s wedding.

In the video recorded at Kate and Pippa Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith’s 1991 wedding, the then-9-year-old future Duchess of Cambridge was seen in a gorgeous pink puffed-sleeve dress, while her sister, then-7-year-old Pippa, wore a matching dress in honor of their uncle’s wedding.

Kate and Pippa Middleton are the cutest little bridesmaids in these 1991 flashback pics: https://t.co/JjGFq8S9Pp pic.twitter.com/U83Wk00S3t — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) January 23, 2017

Although it’s been nearly three decades since then, Kate and Pippa Middleton look just as gorgeous as they did at their uncle’s 1991 wedding. Their little brother, James Middleton, was also seen in the footage.

Kate and Pippa Middleton were kid bridesmaids at the wedding between their mother’s brother, Goldsmith, and his then-fiancé Maranda Foote. Since that wedding, Goldsmith has had three other weddings, making it his first of four marriages.

Goldsmith struggled with problems with drugs in 2009, which nearly became a reason for him to be reportedly banned from the royal wedding between Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Kate Middleton in 2011.

So it looks like Pippa Middleton already had plenty of wedding experience when she was helping her royal sister tie the knot with Prince William nearly six years ago. The now-33-years-old Pippa stood by Kate Middleton’s side as her maid of honor during her headline-making wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

Kate, meanwhile, may get the chance to carry Pippa Middleton’s train, as she’ll wed her financier boyfriend, James Matthews, later this year. Although everybody seemed to love the 2011’s royal wedding, Pippa reportedly wants to have an entirely different ceremony for her wedding.

See Duchess Kate and Pippa Middleton as bridesmaids at 1991 wedding https://t.co/koi5cxoccd pic.twitter.com/V5SlVNvGWN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 29, 2017

A source close to the royal family told E! Online last year that Pippa Middleton wants to have a wedding that is “very different to her sister’s.” In fact, Pippa was even considering a winter wedding to “immediately avoid any inevitable comparisons.”

But it looks like Pippa Middleton has come up with some other ideas on how to make her nuptials different from Kate’s, as the 33-year-old is now reportedly considering holding the special ceremony on May 20, 2017, at the Anglican St. Mark’s Church Englefield in Berkshire.

According to unnamed friends of Pippa Middleton cited by Us Weekly, Pippa has already invited Kate’s royal children to the wedding. Pippa’s nephew and niece, 3-year-old Prince George and 18-month-old Princess Charlotte, will serve as a page boy and flower girl respectively.

Pippa Middleton and her fiancée, who confirmed their engagement last July, have already reportedly sent out the save-the-dates cards. And while many are wondering if Kate would be her sister’s bridesmaid, there’s a theory that the Duchess of Cambridge won’t be.

According to the theory, Kate may participate by doing a reading, but she will not want to upstage Pippa Middleton at her wedding.

It seems that some people are so eager to know details about Pippa Middleton’s upcoming wedding that they’re even willing to hack her iCloud account, according to the Telegraph. Last year, Pippa claimed her iCloud account was hacked with the purpose of sneaking into her private pictures gallery, and police started investigating.

Last week, it became apparent that police have arrested two people on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud and searched their house in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire. A 36-year-old man and 34-year-old woman are suspected of hacking Pippa Middleton’s iCloud account as well as possessing a false identity document with improper intent.

Shortly after hacking Pippa Middleton’s iCloud account, the hackers attempted to sell thousands of her pictures to a newspaper.

[Featured Image by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images]