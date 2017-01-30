Nina Dobrev & Ian Somerhalder’s ‘Awkward’ ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Reunion: ‘There Were People She Didn’t Want To See,’ Says Source

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder possibly had a bit of an awkward reunion when Dobrev returned to The Vampire Diaries set last week.

According to a reports, just days after it was announced that she would be returning to reprise her fan-favorite role as Elena Gilbert one final time, speculation is rife that Nina’s return to the set may have stirred up some “awkward” feelings between her and her former on-and-off-screen boyfriend, Ian Somerhalder.

An insider revealed the alleged details of Nina’s TVD return to Hollywood Life, claiming that Nina, who left The Vampire Diaries in 2015 to concentrate on other projects, had people she really didn’t want to see when she returned to her old job.

Ahead of Nina’s return, which was a long time coming for fans, sources claimed that Dobrev was allegedly feeling “nervous” and “excited” to see most of her former castmates again, adding that Nina was supposedly “expecting the unknown for her time filming the finale.”

However, it sounds like Nina wasn’t necessarily so excited to see all of her former castmates when she made her return to the TVD set.

The site’s Vampire Diaries insider claimed that there were some of her former co-stars that Dobrev wasn’t exactly looking forward to seeing. The source claimed that Nina has been comparing her TVD return “to a high school reunion where you see people you haven’t seen in a while, people you still stay in touch with and people you don’t want to see.”

Though the site’s insider didn’t elaborate on just who Nina didn’t want to see, Vampire Diaries fans speculated that said person may have been her ex-boyfriend Ian, but that doesn’t mean any drama is about to fly behind the scenes during her return.

“[Nina] is professional and wants to give the fans one last hoorah,” the insider said, revealing that Dobrev had no plans to stir up any bad blood with her ex during her return ahead of TVD’s upcoming series finale.

Although Dobrev and Somerhalder have not yet spoken out about their much-anticipated Vampire Diaries reunion, creator Kevin Williamson confirmed Nina’s return via an Instagram post on January 28, posting a shot of Nina on-set with Paul Wesley, who plays Stefan Salvatore.

The latest speculation surrounding Nina Dobrev’s return to the set comes after a slew of fans claimed on social media that Dobrev more than likely wasn’t too excited to see her former boyfriend Ian Somerhalder, who plays Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries, who she famously dated for three years off-screen while the two also played a couple on the CW show.

The Vampire Diaries fans took to social media after it was announced that Nina would be making her way back to the set to film her final scenes, claiming that Dobrev’s big reunion with Somerhalder was likely pretty “awkward” for the former couple after reports claimed following their 2013 breakup that they weren’t exactly on the best terms after Somerhalder began dating his now-wife, Nikki Reed.

“How awkward will the acting be for Nina and Ian. Since they have so much negative tension between them?” @EvilLurksInMe tweeted out of Somerhalder and Dobrev’s Vampire Diaries reunion, while @purposemelody wrote, “Nina’s and Ian’s reunion will be so awkward lskskxs.”

Notably, rumors have swirled for years that Dobrev and Somerhalder haven’t necessarily been on the best terms in the wake of their breakup. It was reported that their relationship turned seriously rocky after Ian began dating Nikki, who was thought to be a close friend of Dobrev’s.

Hollywood Life claimed back in January of 2015 that Ian actually unfollowed Nina on social media as he started dating Reed, claiming that Ian opted to purge his social media page of his former girlfriend and Vampire Diaries co-star after Dobrev allegedly threw a serious diss in Somerhalder and Reed’s direction.

According to the site, two years ago, Nina took to Instagram to throw what the site claimed was some serious shade at her former friend and Ian. She allegedly posted a snap to Instagram that read, “Why don’t you tell me that ‘if the girl had been worth having, she’d have waited for you?’ No sir, the girl really worth having won’t wait for anybody,” which many fans claimed was aimed at Somerhalder’s new romance.

Although Dobrev never confirmed that she was throwing a serious diss at her Vampire Diaries co-star and his now-wife after Nikki began dating her ex, Hollywood Take reported that even more drama ensued following Ian’s unfollowing.

The site reported shortly after Dobrev’s supposed diss at Ian and Nikki that Reed allegedly took to Instagram to like a fan’s post that stated that she was “so much better in her heart” than Dobrev.

Do you think things got seriously “awkward” for Ian Somerhalder and ex-girlfriend Nina Dobrev upon her return to The Vampire Diaries?

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]