Brandi Glanville Twitter: ‘RHOBH’ Star Slams Newbie Housewives For Kim Richards’ Sobriety

Brandi Glanville may not be on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills anymore, but it sounds like she’s still very protective of her friends. When Glanville left the show, she was close friends with Yolanda Hadid and Kim Richards, and Glanville continued to defend Kim over her sobriety. When Richards was arrested twice last summer, Brandi didn’t say anything negative about her friend, and she gave her space to reflect on her actions. So when Glanville sees some of the new housewives making comments about Kim’s past issues, she gets angry.

According to a new tweet, Brandi Glanville is now revealing that she’s disgusted with the way Eden Sassoon is talking about Richards’ sobriety and her personal issues. During last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Eden went shopping with Lisa Rinna, and it was during this shopping trip that Lisa dished on Kim’s issues, sharing that she was close to death. She also labeled Kyle Richards as Kim’s enabler.

“So disgusting 2watch some #RHOBH women go after Kim Richards’ sobriety when they are the ones having the issues not her! Storyline hungry,” Brandi Glanville tweeted last week as she was learning what was going on with her friend Kim on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, shocking that some of the new housewives were questioning Kim’s sobriety.

Of course, Sassoon has been open about her own issues, sharing that she was once addicted to alcohol. She has also talked about her own sister’s overdose that resulted in her losing her life. But Brandi Glanville can’t seem to forget what Eden said, especially as she talked about being sober as she was taking pills. As she pointed out herself, she only had issues with alcohol – not drugs. And despite going through some issues herself, she was very judgmental of Kim.

“Eden says she’s sober, but still takes pills. Her words are dangerous, careless and a misrepresentation of sobriety,” one of Brandi’s followers pointed out in response to what Brandi was saying, while another person added, “Sober means sober – nothing no mind altering drugs or alcohol is sober.”

“I haven’t always been Kim’s biggest fan but she’s worked hard and long for this comeback. She needs credit, not this sh*t!” another person pointed out, clearly supporting both Brandi Glanville and Richards in this drama, while a fourth person chimed in with, “Totally agree it’s very dangerous and desperate. Would you come back to the show? The show isn’t the same.”

Maybe Brandi Glanville is thinking about possibly returning to the show as she’s clearly rattled by what she’s seeing. Brandi is very protective of Richards and she revealed that her friend was indeed sober when she was filming these scenes for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, sharing that her friend has worked hard on her recovery.

“1 last thing, it’s really irresponsible to label some1 as not being sober when 1. U don’t know them & 2. they r in recovery. Kim was sober,” Brandi Glanville wrote on Twitter, defending her friend Richards for how she came across on Tuesday’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which was confusing for some people.

“Was then on the show, is now! Better?” Brandi replied to a person who questioned Glanville’s use of past tense when talking about Richards’ sobriety, to which the follower added, “Sorry I just wanted to make sure there was no hidden meaning. I was reading to much in to it.”

“If Kim is sober or not don’t bring the subject up and let the woman enjoy her sober life and if you don’t know her shut up,” one follower pointed out on Twitter, which seemed to capture everything Brandi Glanville was trying to say.

What do you think of Brandi Glanville defending her friend? Do you think Eden crossed the line by talking about Kim with Lisa Rinna? And do you think it is completely disrespectful for Lisa to say that Kim is close to dying?

