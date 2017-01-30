Super Bowl 51 Prediction: Odds, Betting Trends, & MVP Winner For Patriots Vs. Falcons 2017

New England vs. Atlanta. Patriots vs. Falcons. Super Bowl 2017. Enough already, let’s get to the game! They hype behind the annual Super Bowl increases feverishly day by day as the big game draws near, and this year is no exception.

Two stud quarterbacks in Tom Brady and Matt Ryan, two offenses that are playing at a high level and two fan bases that are craving an NFL title. Yep, it must be Super Bowl season!

CBS Sports indicates that a Patriots win on Sunday would be the fifth NFL Championship in their team’s history and the fifth time that the combination of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick would hoist the Lombardi Trophy together.

The Falcons, on the other hand, are trying to taste the sweet victory of being declared champions of the football world for the first time in their franchise history. Atlanta previously reached the big game back in 1999 when they lost to the Denver Broncos 34-19 in Super Bowl 33.

Breaking down a game like Super Bowl 51 is tough because both teams are playing at a very high level.

Heading into Super Sunday, both the Patriots and Falcons have been playing their best football of the season, which is just what you want to hear if you are a fan of either of these teams. They have also both been money makers at the Las Vegas window, which is music to your ears if you like to frequent Las Vegas sports books.

New England heads into Super Bowl 51 on fire. Winners of nine straight, the Pats have covered the Vegas spread in seven consecutive games — all as the favorite. The Falcons are also rolling heading into the big game. Atlanta is riding a five-game winning streak and have covered the spread in five of their last six match-ups. While the best team from each conference makes the Super Bowl, this duo may be two of the hottest to hit the gridiron for the big game in Super Bowl history.

In fact, to take it a step further from just a gaming point of view, if you had wagered on the Falcons and Patriots every week during the 2016 season, you would be sitting on a serious profit right now.

These two teams have a combined 27-9 record on the season vs. the Vegas number, and heading into the Super Bowl, each team makes a compelling case that they will be victorious in Super Bowl 51.

The Pats are great as a favorite, and the Falcons seem to do well when they are the underdog.

Oddsshark reports that when the Patriots are listed as the favorite over the last 30 games, they are 19-9-2 ATS. The Falcons, on the other hand, relish the underdog role in a huge way. Atlanta is an incredible 20-7 ATS in their last 27 games when they are the team getting points.

This is truly a tough game to boldly say which team will win because a strong case can be made for both squads.

Of course, there are many other ways to wager on Super Bowl 51 than just selecting the Patriots or Falcons to win the game. There are literally hundreds of prop bets that are available to wager on as well.

So who will win Super Bowl 51?

All stats and trends aside, this game will be decided by which team makes the big plays and doesn’t turn the ball over. Yes, it is cliche, but it’s true.

Prediction

The key players in Super Bowl 51 are going to be New England’s Chris Hogan and Atlanta’s Mohamed Sanu and not Julian Edelman or Julio Jones.

While Edelman and Jones are the go-to guys on offense for each team and definitely will need to shine if their team is going to have a chance at winning, you can bet that head coaches Bill Belichick and Dan Quinn will have an extra eye on those two. Thus, players like Hogan and Sanu are going to have to step up big on Sunday.

Both teams are in the top five in many offensive categories, according to NFL.com, but the one difference so far this season has been on defense, and that is where the Pats stand out more than the Falcons.

This should be one great game if it lives up to the hype, but in the end, the Patriots take home the Lombardi trophy once again.

New England 31, Atlanta 24

MVP – Tom Brady

[Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]