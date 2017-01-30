Steve Burton Exits ‘Y&R’ But Doesn’t Discount Soap Opportunities In The Future

Steve Burton has been a daytime staple for well over two decades. While he broke into the business on Days of Our Lives, that role is not what he is recognized or remembered for. Burton is synonymous with Jason Morgan from General Hospital, a role he vacated in 2012. He moved over to the Young and the Restless shortly after that, stepping into the role of Dylan McAvoy. Last week was when his final scenes as Dylan aired and just like that, Burton was gone from the world of daytime.

Several fans reluctantly followed Steve Burton from General Hospital to the Young and the Restless when it was announced he was bouncing to CBS from ABC. From there on, it was a battle of which fans were the best from one show to another. Burton has been a fan-favorite since stepping into the role of Jason Quartermaine in the early 90’s. By 1995, he was fully merged into the Jason Morgan persona, mostly known as “Stone Cold.” While all of this is now in the past, it may only be a temporary move. According to a post from Soap Hub, Steve Burton tweeted something that indicates he may be willing to do more work in daytime in the future. “Never say never” was what he put out there, giving fans hope they may find him on their favorite soap in the future.

Chillin @youngandrestlesscbs what up? A photo posted by @1steveburton on Sep 27, 2016 at 9:25pm PDT

Aside from acting, Steve Burton has various other businesses that he is working on now. He is part of Port Chuck, a band that was born from four soap stars who loved working together. The entire band appeared on General Hospital at one point, though now they are all off and making appearances on a case by case basis. They sound fantastic and often host very intimate events for fans. Along with the music thing, there are also various restaurants he is partners in. There are a few in the Chicago area and some in Nashville where he currently resides. Burton is a very busy man, but always makes times to keep fans informed of what is happening in his life.

Where should Port Chuck come next??? @pearly10 @bfordanderson @brandonjbarash A photo posted by @1steveburton on Dec 2, 2016 at 4:00pm PST

Rumors circulated when Steve Burton announced his departure from the Young and the Restless back in the fall, he would be returning to General Hospital. That was not the case at all. Billy Miller has stepped into the role of Jason Morgan and resigned a contract shortly after Burton announced he was exiting the CBS soap. Fans are still holding out hope that one day, Steve will return to the role he originated in the 90’s. There was some serious disappointment when the role on General Hospital was recast with Billy Miller but since then, many of the fans have grown to accept him in the role many believed only Burton was fit to hold.

Now, Steve Burton is going to spend his time working on his businesses and with his family. After almost 30 years in daytime, he is ready to do something outside of it. There is comfort in knowing that he will not rule out a return to daytime in the future. He knows that this is the business that helped him to flourish, and not biting the hand that fed him is a great thing to see. Burton has always been upfront with his fans and he usually takes time to answer them on social media. It has been a long time coming but daytime without Steve Burton is going to take some getting used to, especially for the fans who followed him from General Hospital to the Young and the Restless.

[Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images]