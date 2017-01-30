Ashton Kutcher’s ‘Blood Is Boiling’ Over President Donald Trump’s Refugee Ban: ‘My Wife Came to This Country As a Refugee’ He Explains

The Ranch and Two and a Half Men star Ashton Kutcher has made his opinions on Donald Trump’s refugee ban clear both on social media and on television.

During the SAG Awards, most were not too surprised when things took a political turn, Pop Sugar reports. Ashton Kutcher kicked off the award ceremony on Sunday with a warm welcome to “everyone in airports that belong in my America.” Kutcher’s jab at Donald Trump’s refugee ban seemed to be well received by the audience as they responded with a roaring applause. Ashton decided to take his jab at the Trump’s ban one step farther by saying that immigrants and refugees are “part of the fabric of who we are.”

“Good evening, fellow SAG-AFTRA members, and everyone at home, and everyone in airports that belong in my America. You are a part of the fabric of who we are. And we love you and we welcome you.”

If you didn’t have a chance to watch Ashton Kutcher’s opening remarks during the SAG Awards, you can watch the video below.

For anyone who doesn’t know the actor all too well, you may be wondering – why does Ashton Kutcher care so much about the refugee ban? Well, the ban hits a pretty personal note for Kutcher as his wife and the mother of his children – Mila Kunis – originally came to the United States when she was just 7-years-old as a refugee. Kutcher was not shy about pointing out the fact that the refugee ban would have prevented his wife from coming into the United States when she was just a child in heated rants on Twitter before the award show took place.

My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017

We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017

In one message on Twitter, Ashton even clarified that – as an American – he respected his Donald Trump as the President of the United States, but he did not respect the policy. Appearing as if he wanted to make it clear his issue is not with Donald Trump being the President, but the refugee ban itself.

As an American I respect my president but I do not respect this policy. #ABetterWay — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 30, 2017

I believe in protecting borders. I believe is enabling safety and security but we do so with honor. We are Americans. #ABetterWay — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 30, 2017

This isn't no nonsense policy this is no sense policy. #ABetterWay — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 30, 2017

While the point of the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards was for celebrities to celebrate the incredible performances they’ve put on through television shows and movies this past year, Ashton Kutcher wasn’t the only celebrity to take a moment to speak out about Trump’s refugee ban. Kutcher just happened to be the first because he gave the opening remarks.

Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus, as well as several members of the Orange Is The New Black cast, also took a few moments to call out the executive order President Donald Trump signed to block refugees from entering the country, Huffington Post reports.

After Trump had signed the executive order for the refugee ban, celebrities like Ashton Kutcher were not the only ones to have a problem with it. Yahoo News reports that donations have been pouring into the American Civil Liberties Union ever since. The Union claims to have received more than $10 million in donations since Saturday morning. The organization also acquired more than 150,000 new members.

The group’s executive director is describing it as an “unprecedented response” to Donald Trump’s executive order blocking the entry of refugees from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Anthony Romero, executive director of the group said during an interview with Yahoo News.

“People are fired up and want to be engaged. What we’ve seen is an unprecedented public reaction to the challenges of the Trump administration.”

The real question is – what are your thoughts on Donald Trump’s refugee ban? Do you think Ashton Kutcher and celebrities like him have the right to be as against the ban as they are? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section found down below.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]