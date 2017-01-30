Dorit Kemsley Not So Judgmental Over Lisa Rinna’s Bag Of Pills: Backtracking After Gossip?

Dorit Kemsley is a close friend of Lisa Vanderpump, and the two were close long before Dorit signed on to be the newest housewife on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s no secret that Dorit was a shoulder for Vanderpump to cry on last year when Vanderpump felt attacked by the other ladies on the show. So when Kemsley joined the show, she already had some opinions about the other ladies. And it didn’t take long for her to get caught up in some drama with Erika Girardi, as she talked about the panty gate for a long time.

According to a new Bravo report, Dorit Kemsley is now revealing that she’s happy that things are changing with her co-stars. After the panty gate, Dorit may have felt comfortable confronting her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars because Erika had been so shocked and Dorit had her husband’s support. But Girardi felt attacked, and Lisa Rinna and Eileen Davidson came to Erika’s defense. This caused some tension between Kemsley and her co-stars, so she’s happy that things are slowly being worked out.

Dorit Kemsley’s Daughter Attacked By ‘RHOBH’ Viewers: Are People Crossing The Line? https://t.co/ojbUFyzBYs pic.twitter.com/LjvB1ziOpz — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) January 26, 2017

“My afternoon with Eileen and Lisa R was so much fun and just what we needed, something uplifting and a great way to bond! We were all in a playful mood. Being from the East Coast, roller blading wasn’t anything I’d ever tried before, but we had a lot of laughs,” Dorit Kemsley explains in her blog for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo.

But it is interesting that Kemsley seems so forgiving and happy that she and Rinna are getting along, as she spread some gossip about her during her husband’s birthday party. Just days prior, Kemsley had hung out with Eden Sassoon and Lisa Rinna, when Lisa pulled out a bag of pills. These pills included vitamins and regular headache medication. But when Dorit shared the story with Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she came across as rude and like a gossiper.

“It was also nice to hang out with Eden and Lisa R and to plan a calm evening with smoothies! I’ve been wanting to get to know Eden more and haven’t really had a chance since the game night when we met. Lisa R is so funny with her bag of vitamins. I’ve never seen anyone this prepared. If I have a headache, I’ll be going to her first,” Dorit Kemsley explains in her blog for Bravo, revealing that she thought it was funny that Rinna was carrying around a huge bag of pills, including vitamins and headache pills.

It’s interesting that Kemsley is now taking the fun approach, as she now jokes about the bag of pills, saying that she will go to Lisa first if she needs a pill for a headache or a vitamin boost. But during Tuesday’s episode, it didn’t sound like she took the fun approach when she shared the news with Vanderpump.

RHOBH’s Dorit Questions Eden Putting Pills in a Smoothie – Us Weekly: The Bravo series’ preview clip shows Kemsley… https://t.co/q0zQFuzpcM pic.twitter.com/o3nAcbe4cl — News Headquarter (@newshqtoday) January 24, 2017

“And then onto P.K’s birthday. Wow, talk about nervous! Planning parties is not an easy task, especially when it’s for the love of your life, and after the most beautiful birthday he threw for me, I really wanted this to be something special and memorable with the perfect atmosphere, delicious food and a fun surprise for the guests,” Dorit Kemsley explains in her blog about the surprise performance by Boy George at her husband’s birthday party, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Dorit Kemsley’s blog for Bravo, where she jokes about her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star’s bag of pills? Do you think she’s changing her tune a bit, as she shared the news with Lisa Vanderpump as a way of sharing gossip?

[Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]