WWE News, Spoilers: Brock Lesnar Embarrassed Again And Stephanie McMahon To Address Seth Rollins On ‘Raw’ – ‘Royal Rumble’ Fallout

The Royal Rumble is over and there were a lot of big things that went down on Sunday night. Kevin Owens retained his WWE Universal Title due to interference help from Braun Strowman. Goldberg got the best of Brock Lesnar yet again. The Undertaker may have found a new target in Roman Reigns. Randy Orton is heading to main event WrestleMania 33. A lot may seem settled, but things are just getting started with the fallout tonight on Monday Night Raw.

The official website of WWE has released their preview for the first show after the big pay-per-view (PPV), and it looks to be a packed one. There are so many things that won’t be settled for months, and it is all going to get underway tonight on Raw.

Stephanie McMahon to address Seth Rollins face-to-face

Last week on Raw, Seth Rollins lost his spot in the Royal Rumble match after losing to Sami Zayn due to Triple H’s music randomly distracting him. Saturday night, Seth Rollins showed up at NXT Takeover: San Antonio to call out Triple H and he hoped to really get his attention, but security forcefully removed him.

Tonight, Stephanie McMahon will confront Rollins about his recent actions, and it is very likely that this could be the true beginning of the teacher vs. mentor feud.

Brock Lesnar suffers second humiliation at the hands of Goldberg

At Survivor Series, Goldberg embarrassed Brock Lesnar by squashing him in a mere 86 seconds in front of the world. It was expected that the “Beast Incarnate” would exact some revenge in the Royal Rumble, but all that happened was a second humiliation.

If WWE really decides to go forward with the Goldberg vs. Lesnar match at WrestleMania 33, is anyone going to even buy it? Lesnar has had his butt handed to him twice now, but three times if you count WrestleMania XX. It seems that Paul Heyman will reveal the plans for his client on Raw.

The Monster Among Men gives The Prizefighter an assist

Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns destroyed one another over the WWE Universal Championship, but it was Braun Strowman’s interference that ultimately decided the winner. Some may think that Strowman and Owens are working together, but that doesn’t appear to be the true case.

It seems as if WWE is moving forward with a feud between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns, and that honestly may turn ugly. After the reaction that Reigns got last night in the Royal Rumble match, it may not be best to have him involved in something the fans actually care about.

The “good brothers” score a controversial win

After trying a number of times against The New Day and even Sheamus and Cesaro, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows finally captured the Raw Tag Team Championship. Two referees were assigned to the match and it is still being called a “controversial” win, but it isn’t like they don’t deserve it.

Sheamus and Cesaro worked well together in the Royal Rumble match even though they faced off now and again. They will likely look to take advantage of their rematch and see if they can get their titles back from The Club.

“The Queen of pay-per-view” goes 16-0

Say what you want, but being undefeated for any length of time on pay-per-view events is impressive, and even more so when you have a record of 16-0 like Charlotte Flair. Bayley’s dream of winning a title on WWE’s main roster has been dashed for now, but she will have another one in the future.

For now, it is time for Charlotte to turn her attention to someone else, and there is a host of worthy challengers who will step up for the Raw Women’s Title.

The King of the Cruiserweights ascends to the throne

After weeks of tormenting and dominating the cruiserweight division and threatening to rise straight to the top, Neville fulfilled his promises. Last night, he captured the WWE Cruiserweight Championship by cleanly defeating Rich Swann, and now, he is looking to take on anyone from Raw that steps up.

This evening on Monday Night Raw, WWE will officially pave the way for the “Road to WrestleMania 33.” A lot of wheels were put in motion at the Royal Rumble, but there are so many questions that remain unanswered. Randy Orton has a main event spot, but will John Cena still have the title by then? Is Brock Lesnar finished trying to one-up Goldberg? Tonight, Seth Rollins and Stephanie McMahon have a meeting, and it could end with bad results.

