Another Duggar Sex Scandal Surfaces Two Years After Josh Duggar Exposed

Another Duggar sex scandal has hit the internet this week, less than two years after the world learned about Josh Duggar’s dark secrets. According to the Daily Mail, this latest scandal is sort of an indirect hit on the ever-growing family, but it doesn’t look good nonetheless.

The report indicates that the Duggar’s live-in tutor, 31-year-old Tabitha Paine, is engaged to 46-year-old Timothy Robertson, who was once a registered sex offender.

“[Robertson] ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct in the third degree and received a three-year prison sentence that was suspended by the judge, who instead gave him one year of probation and ordered him to pay $943 in restitution. Robertson was also placed on the sex offender registry, but later taken off in 2008 when he was pardoned of his crime by the South Carolina Board of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services,” reports the Daily Mail.

The Duggar family may or may not have known about Robertson’s past, but they are apparently fans of Tabitha and have met Robertson. According to the report, it was the Duggar family that threw an engagement party for the happy couple at their home in Arkansas.

A photo posted by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Oct 28, 2016 at 3:44pm PDT

Robertson said he started going to church several years ago and that he believes that he didn’t do what he was accused of doing. However, he said that he had plenty of experience with “drinking, drugs, and partying,” and that he needed to change — so that’s what he did. He seems to believe that his complete 180 in life helped him get a pardon. He wrote the following in a Facebook post last week.

“When my court date finally came, the attorney told me that it probably would not get taken care of the first time in court but God had given me a verse: Psalms 118:8 It is better to trust in the LORD than to put confidence in man. I believed this verse and clave to it. My pastor and a number of people who know me wrote character letters about me and five people from my church went to South Carolina with me. When we finally got in to set before the council of judges and presented my case to them, they excused us out of the room to get back with me after their ruling. It seemed like forever but after about ten minutes they came out and said to go home. My Pardon had been granted and all my rights had been re-instated. God took me off this registry and took away this record and did it two years earlier than I was told it could be done.”

The Duggar family has accepted Robertson as evidenced by their openness to not only keep Tabitha around but to celebrate the couple’s engagement in such a generous way. Evidently, the Duggar family must believe Robertson and don’t see any problem bringing him around their kids.

As the Daily Mail points out, the Duggars seem to have a different perspective on Mr. Robertson versus their own son, Josh Duggar. Josh has not been on television or in the public eye since it was revealed that he was a sex addict who was unfaithful to his wife, Anna, and that he had sexually assaulted at least two of his younger sisters when he was a teenager.

A photo posted by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Oct 14, 2016 at 8:46am PDT

Since Mr. Robertson was granted a pardon and has been going to church and finding himself through prayer, the Duggars have welcomed him into their lives with open arms.

“I love my fiancée. And I think the Duggars are a fabulous family. That’s all I need to put out there,” Robertson told InTouch.

[Featured Image by Handout/Getty Images]