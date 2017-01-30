Who Is ‘The Last Jedi’? Here’s What’s Known So Far

The Last Jedi is the title of the new Star Wars film, and fans are actively speculating about who that “last Jedi” is, according to the Telegraph. Could that mean that The Last Jedi is the last Star Wars film ever? Who is this mysterious Jedi?

Shortly after the title for the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi film directed by Rian Johnson was announced last week, fans of the franchise haven’t stopped building theories about who this mysterious Last Jedi might be.

Wish you were here to witness The Last Jedi pic.twitter.com/vPEAFsLj5a — Star Wars (@StarWarsGreats) January 28, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a sequel to J.J. Abrams’ 2015 Star Wars: The Force Awakens, will hit theaters on December 15. But until that time, Star Wars fans will have to speculate about the title.

There are, however, a few theories that actually don’t seem crazy at all. First of all, most Star Wars fans seem to agree that “the last Jedi” is most likely Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker.

Before the events described in 2015’s The Force Awakens, Skywalker was training a new generation of Jedi, including his own nephew, Ben, played by Adam Driver. But then Ben decided to turn to the dark side, and many fans believe he killed all his fellow Jedis.

Luke was the only Jedi to survive the massacre, which makes him the last Jedi. It sounds quite believable and logical. In fact, this theory seems to confirm rumors that while the first installment of the sequel trilogy, The Force Awakens, focused on Harrison Ford’s Han Solo, the next two sequels, The Last Jedi and Episode IX, will be centered on Luke and Leia.

me: luke won't die in the last jedi bc mark signed for episode IX

also me:…. pic.twitter.com/LpJ6S3M3cN — stardust (@tolkienianjedi) January 27, 2017

However, Star Wars creators still haven’t revealed how the death of Carrie Fisher, who portrayed Princess Leia in the franchise and passed away last month, could affect the upcoming sequels.

But then there’s also another theory, which just like the first one makes total sense. While Star Wars fans saw in The Force Awakens that Daisy Ridley’s Rey is very powerful, her character could replace Luke in his title of “The Last Jedi.”

Then there’s the third theory, which also makes perfect sense. “The Last Jedi” could actually be plural. In that scenario, Rey wouldn’t have to replace Luke; she could join him, becoming the last two Jedi.

While that might sound far-fetched, what if there’s another character that Star Wars that fans haven’t yet heard of who could be the last Jedi? There’s a theory that one of Luke’s trainees could have secretly escaped the massacre and he or she has been in hiding all this time.

The Last Jedi, Original Trilogy style pic.twitter.com/Rto3Xghb6p — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) January 25, 2017

If that theory is right, what if Luke and Rey go on a mission to find more Jedi in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? While the film’s release is not exactly around the corner, people will be begging those involved in the project – actors, producers, the director – to reveal the truth about the mysterious title.

In fact, it’s already happening, according to Gamespot. Actor Josh Gad has the unique opportunity to get some answers from Last Jedi star Daisy Ridley, who happens to be his Murder on the Orient Express co-star.

In a video posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday, Gad is seen interrogating (and then trying to suck up to) Ridley about who the last Jedi is. Gad invited the Star Wars actress to his trailer under a false pretense and started asking her questions about the mysterious title.

I invited #daisyridley to my trailer under false pretenses. #NotARehearsal #IWantTheTruth #TheLastJedi A video posted by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Jan 25, 2017 at 1:46am PST

But Ridley is a tough nut to crack. The Last Jedi actress kept shaking her head and smiling, telling her Murder on the Orient Express co-star, “We’re not doing this, Josh.”

Gad even attempted to bargain with Ridley, offering her the not-so-surprising revelation that his Frozen character, Olaf, will make an appearance in Frozen 2. But that wasn’t enough to make her talk.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]