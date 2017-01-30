Kenya Moore Opens Up About Michigan Camp: ‘Those Children Truly Needed Us’

Kenya Moore has always prided herself on being Miss USA, and she used this title to gain some fame during her first season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. While Moore doesn’t compete anymore and she doesn’t judge the Miss USA pageants, she does use her win for something great. And on last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya decided to use her Miss USA title to inspire children in her home state of Michigan. Moore decided to return to the state with Phaedra Parks to help the children affected by the Flint, Michigan water crisis, which happened a few years ago.

According to a new Bravo report, Kenya Moore is now reflecting on her time at home. The two Real Housewives of Atlanta stars traveled to Michigan and visited children at a camp, where they could play and meet new kids. And it was during this camp that Kenya and Phaedra taught the children about confidence and strength. It was a powerful episode, and it is one that the children will be able to go back and relive whenever they need a confidence boost.

“I sincerely appreciate and thank Phaedra for inviting me to share my story. Being present in mind and heart, sharing our souls, knowing we care and love them will forever be in their spirits. Those children truly needed us, but most importantly I needed those children. I saw myself in their eyes. They were strong, loving, brave, vulnerable, and resilient at the same time. I am them, and they are me. I see them. Thelma and Louise took Flint, and the children of Flint took our hearts,” Kenya Moore explains in her blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sharing that taking the trip to Michigan with Phaedra Parks was worth it.

One of the most shocking scenes in the camp was when Kenya Moore asked the girls if they had ever been told they couldn’t do something because of their skin color. It was shocking how many girls put up their hands, and she wanted them to know that they could do anything they wanted. Moore wanted to reassure them that their skin color shouldn’t influence their beliefs in what they can and cannot do. It was a powerful scene, one that even Phaedra was shocked to see.

Once the ladies returned to Atlanta, they got together with the rest of the cast. They just wanted to catch up and perhaps plan a cast trip together. But when the ladies started inquiring about Porsha Williams’ anger management classes, something she had told Phaedra in confidence, she got angry and stormed off. Kenya Moore tried to get her to talk, but Williams drove off in her car and only returned on the promise that she didn’t have to be near Moore. Now, Kenya is sharing her thoughts about the dramatic confrontation.

“After the immensely positive experience from the camp, I only hope that Porsha can find it in her heart to let go of her grievance, issues, and hostility towards me. I shouldn’t have followed her out. I could see she still has work to do. I hope she can one day take accountability for her actions and learn to apologize for her attacks against me, Jamie, and Cynthia,” Kenya Moore explains about her own interpretation of what went wrong during the group dinner, where Porsha stormed out after being asked about her anger management classes.

What do you think of Kenya Moore’s comments about the camp in Michigan with the kids? Are you surprised that she was able to inspire and motivate so many kids, who had clearly been labeled because of their skin color?

[Featured Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for WE tv]