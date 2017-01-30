Heather Dubrow Leaving ‘RHOC’ To Save Marriage, Insider Claims [Report]

Heather Dubrow revealed last week in a lengthy statement that she’s leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County after five seasons. The reality star said she’s through appearing on RHOC because it’s in the best interest of her family and she’s ready to “explore” other opportunities.

According to a report by Radaronline, an insider claims Heather Dubrow is leaving the Bravo reality series to save her marriage to husband, Terry.

“After Heather’s marriage became a central focus last season on the show, it really caused issues with her and Terry.”

Terry and Heather Dubrow have been married for 18 years and have four children — Katarina, 9, Collette, 6, and twins Nicholas and Maximillia, 12.

The source said Heather Dubrow’s marriage was on shaky ground when their differences came into focus last season; the pair were having more arguments and Heather accused Terry of not being around enough for their children. Terry is a successful doctor who has a reality show, Botched, that airs on the E! network.

Radar’s insider alleges that Heather and Terry felt it was best that The Real Housewives of Orange County no longer be a part of their lives.

“They both decided that that she should just quit RHOC since they both have several other successful projects and do not need the money. The last thing that either of them want is to end up in a divorce because they became reality TV stars.”

Heather Dubrow announced her departure last Friday on her podcast, Heather’s World.

“These past five years have been an incredible journey and I’m so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture … However, at this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career.”

The 48-year-old credited RHOC for catapulting her into fame, stating that without the show, there’d be “no Botched, no Heather Dubrow’ s World, no Heather’s Closet, and no Consult Beauty.”

Heather Dubrow added that she has “some really cool, interesting opportunities” that she wants to pursue and see what unfolds in the process.

The Dirty reported that a source in the know has a different story about why Heather is leaving RHOC. According to the site’s source, producers wanted to make Heather a “friend” in Season 12 instead of a full-time housewife. Dubrow allegedly turned the offer down.

“Heather was offered a friend role for this season, however, she decided not to take it.”

As for the reason why higher ups wanted to reduce Heather from full-time to “friend” status, it had to do with her offering very little in the way of a storyline.

“Production was bored with her storyline. It’s been about her house and wealth for years, and they didn’t feel there was enough substance for her to return again as a full time Housewife.”

According to The Dirty’s insider, Heather chose to leave RHOC rather than be a “friend.”

Which story is the accurate one, or are they at all? Fans rarely know the real reason behind casting changes on reality shows — or even scripted shows. Behind-the-scenes developments are every bit as dramatic as the ones on camera. The difference is the public may or may not get the truth. There are any number of ways stars and producers spin shakeups at the studio in an effort to protect someone’s reputation.

Will you miss watching Heather Dubrow on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Orange County?

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation]